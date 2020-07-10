Acacia brings coherent tech to cable ops

MAYNARD, Mass. – Acacia Communications, a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, today announced it is sampling a new 100G coherent dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) pluggable solution designed to help service providers, carriers and cable operators meet growing bandwidth demands in edge and access networks.

Offered in the QSFP-DD form factor, Acacia's new 100G coherent DWDM module was designed to provide a scalable traffic aggregation solution, as well as an upgrade path to migrate from existing 10G WDM networks to higher-performing 100G DWDM coherent links for new architectures in access networks, such as cable/fiber deep and 5G wireless X-haul applications. Acacia's pluggable coherent solutions in QSFP-DD were designed to enable network scalability to 200G and 400G versions in the future.

3D Siliconization Approach

Acacia's new 100G coherent DWDM module leverages Acacia's 3D Siliconization approach, which utilizes high-volume manufacturing processes and benefits from the maturity of Acacia's silicon photonics technology. Acacia's 100G coherent point-to-point and DWDM pluggable solutions were designed to meet the form factor, low power consumption and cost requirements that edge and access providers need to scale their networks in the future. These innovations have been made possible through Acacia's expertise and leadership in silicon photonics and low-power DSPs.

Acacia is announcing the sampling of this solution in advance of SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2020, which will take place virtually Monday, October 12 - Friday, October 16, 2020.

Acacia Communications