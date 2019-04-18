& cplSiteName &

A Service Called 'Omni Go' Quietly Replaces FlixonTV

Jeff Baumgartner
4/12/2019
FlixonTV, an OTT-TV service that has been partnered up with embattled video services distributor Omniverse One World Television, has -- at the very least -- quietly changed its name.

Elements of the FlixonTV site are still live at last check, but when one clicks on links within those pages, the user is directed to another site that is operating an OTT-TV service under another brand: Omni Go.

Tuning Out FlixonTV
Visitors to the FlixonTV site are now directed to a service called "Omni Go," referenced as a trademark of Omniverse One World Television.

It's not clear yet if that change represents more than a branding adjustment.

The Omni Go website site notes that OmniGo.tv is a trademark of Omniverse One World Television Inc., the company being sued by several major US studios; the studios claim that Omniverse's distribution of pay-TV streaming services violates copyright laws.

Omniverse has strongly argued otherwise, holding that it's on the level, citing a deal with a private cable operator called HovSat Inc. In an earlier interview, Omniverse CEO Jason DeMeo said Hovsat has a 100-year deal with DirecTV that goes back several years. According to court documents, an entity called OmniSat is a joint venture between HovSat and Omniverse.

Omniverse and Flixon have not revealed all of the elements of their business relationship, but an industry source familiar with the companies believes that Flixon has a "master reseller" agreement with Omniverse and could be serving as a go-between with other, separately-branded OTT-TV services that are somehow connected to Omniverse.

Emailed questions about Omni Go to two different addresses for the site's media contact have bounced. Omniverse CEO DeMeo has not returned a call seeking more details about Omni Go. A customer representative contacted me (through a chat window) while I was visiting the Omni Go site. After I identified myself as an editor with Light Reading and requested updated contact info for the media representative, I did ask if there was a connection between Flixon and Omni Go, and the person answered that Omni Go "has taken Flixon over."

Omni Go's TV UI
A screencap from Omni Go's user interface.

OmniGo.tv and Flixon Media Inc. both list similar postal addresses in Rehoboth Beach, Del. The address (19266 Coastal Hwy Unit 4) is evidently a location for a Parcel Plus outfit in the area.

Omni Go has also set up a Twitter handle , a Facebook page, and a YouTube channel (though no videos have been posted there at last check). The Linked In page on the Omni Go page still takes the user to a page for Flixon Media.

Omni Go currently is marketing three relatively inexpensive packages:

  • A free offering said to be "coming soon" that will include 8 live channels, a five-hour cloud DVR, and a seven-day TV replay offering that, the company says, provides replay access to more than 13,00 hours of "automatically recorded content available on-demand."
  • An "Essentials" package, at $29.99 per month (with one week free), offers 73 live channels, a 20-hour cloud DVR, the seven-day replay, Omni Go Cinema (a library of older, catalog movies), with a free streaming device bundled in.
  • A "Full House" package, at $49.99 per month, that includes all of what's in Essentials plus 8 premium network channels (from HBO, Showtime and Cinemax).

Omni Go's site also markets some add-on features and upgrades, including an "enhanced" cloud DVR with 50 hours of storage for an extra $4.99 per month, and two multi-screen options: three screens for $4.99 per month more, and five screens for $7.99 per month. The baseline Omni Go service allows for only one stream per account.

In another twist, Omni Go TV doesn’t require a credit card for the free trial. Similar to an approach undertaken by another OTT-TV service, Philo, consumers can provide a US-based cell phone number to receive a verification code that can be used for the seven-day trial. The trial does not include access to the cloud DVR, replay TV service or access to the full Omni Go movie library.

On the device front, Omni Go supports iOS and Android and three TV-connected device platforms (via casting, not through a native, onboard app): Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. It says support for PlayStation and Xbox consoles are coming soon.

We'll provide more updates soon. Next week, we'll have more detail on how Omniverse appears to be mounting its legal defense.

In the meantime, catch up on the Omniverse saga:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner
Jeff Baumgartner,
 User Rank: Light Sabre
4/12/2019 | 7:41:26 PM
Why the rebrand?
One thought is it's to make it clearer on who owns those customers. As Jason DeMeo said to me earlier, the joint venture (omniverse/hovsat) own the subs while these other partners are more akin to prepaid service resellers that work on a commission-based model.  However, it seems as though Flixon plays a bigger role here. JB 
