70% of Cable-Tec Expo Floor Sold, SCTE Says

4/16/2019
EXTON, Pa. -- With SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo still more than five months away and 70% of exhibit floor space sold, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE) today announced the general availability of exhibit and sponsorship opportunities for the premier cable telecommunications event in the Americas.

SCTE•ISBE said that prime exhibit and meeting suite locations remain on the show floor for innovators, manufacturers and supporters of broadband communications technologies who recognize Expo’s value as a platform for direct connections with cable system operator and programmer customers, especially as the industry moves toward delivery of 10G services. In addition, Expo features a broad range of sponsorships that can cost-effectively boost brand awareness for vendor companies.

“As cable increasingly moves toward a 10G future, the strategic value of a Cable-Tec Expo presence is growing exponentially,” said Zenita Henderson, vice president, Marketing and Business Development for SCTE•ISBE. “This is prime time for new companies who are prepared to step up to join returning exhibitors at Expo. It’s the best chance for Expo newcomers to secure key locations on the show floor or sponsorships and speaking packages that can enhance their business results.”

Scheduled this year from Monday, Sept. 30 through Thursday, Oct. 3 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo annually attracts thousands of executive, engineering and operational attendees from 60+ countries. Featuring an innovation-rich show floor and remarks by scores of the industry’s most highly regarded executives and thought leaders, Expo showcases the technology advancement and workforce education that build value for the industry now and into the future. A record 264 workshop abstracts have been submitted for Cable-Tec Expo 2019.

