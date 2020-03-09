Sign In Register
6G

Verizon, AT&T, others to participate in 6G Symposium

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/3/2020
Comment (0)

WILMINGTON, Del. – InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, and the Institute for the Wireless Internet of Things (WIOT) at Northeastern University, today announce the first annual 6G Symposium to engage leaders and decisionmakers dedicated to exploring 6G research. The two-day virtual conference will be held from October 20 – 21, 2020 and will feature keynote speeches, a panel series, and VIP conversations around the promise and path to 6G wireless technology. The 6G Symposium's agenda and registration details can be found at the 6G Symposium website at https://www.6GSymposium.com/.

The 6G Symposium is organized by InterDigital and the WIOT Institute at Northeastern University and will feature a diverse group of individuals and organizations presenting on and discussing the potential of, and policies driving, 6G technology. The virtual conference will offer the opportunity to hear panels and fireside chats with government and industry decisionmakers, and feature keynote speeches from Dr. Thyaga Nandagopal, the National Science Foundations' Deputy Division Director, and Dr. Mazin Gilbert, Vice President of Advanced Technology at AT&T.

Current supporters and participants in the symposium include Air Force Research Lab, Andro Computational Solutions, AT&T, Cisco, DARPA, Draper Labs, Ericsson, Facebook, Intelligent Automation, IEEE Future Networks Initiative, Keysight, NI, Nokia-Bell Labs, NTT-DoCoMo, NVIDIA, Open Networking Foundation, Parallel Wireless, Raytheon, Red Hat, Samsung, Small Cell Forum, Skylark Wireless, US-Ignite, Verizon and Virginia Diodes.

A first of its kind in America, the symposium aims to increase public awareness, excitement, and engagement around articulating a strong vision for 6G. A curated agenda of keynote speeches and panel discussions will explore the demand and opportunities for 6G enabling technologies like novel air interfaces, new network architectures and "killer" applications, and offers a variety of perspectives from the future developers, enablers, and disrupters of 6G technology. Discussions will also emphasize the strategic, technical, and regulatory barriers to developing a 6G roadmap and the effort to develop a community-agreed definition of key performance indicators.

"A collaborative, yet competitive, ecosystem of diverse innovation is crucial for driving future wireless technologies like 6G. The goal of the symposium is to spark a discussion that features key players in the space and begin the process of defining a clear vision for 6G," said Doug Castor, Senior Director at InterDigital.

"After observing the evolution of 5G technology as a national infrastructure priority, we decided that now was the right time to develop a new 6G platform, which will be the focal point for national and global information exchange among technologists, policy makers and futurists," added Tommaso Melodia, Director of the WIOT Institute at Northeastern University.

The 6G Symposium Organizing Committee, led by InterDigital and Northeastern University, will announce the agenda, updates, and registration details at the 6G Symposium website at https://www.6GSymposium.com/

InterDigital

