Samsung Electronics' research and development unit has partnered with Princeton University to develop 6G wireless and networking systems by bridging the gap between academic research and real-world applications.

Samsung Research America (SRA) announced Tuesday that it has become a founding member of the university's NextG Initiative Corporate Affiliates Program, which is leading the charge in 6G research and development.

SRA, a leading research and development subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, has partnered with Princeton University to shape the future of 6G wireless and networking systems.

"The best academic research to help realize the promise of future wireless networks is informed by close interactions between faculty and industry technology leaders," Andrea Goldsmith, dean of Princeton's School of Engineering and Applied Science, said in a statement.

Princeton University's School of Engineering and Applied Science established the NextG Initiative last year to accelerate the adoption of new technologies and increase the flow of innovation across a range of topics – including cloud and edge networks, intelligent sensing and network resilience.

Getting corporates involved

The NextG Initiative launched its corporate affiliates program recently to push for these technological advancements and encourage cooperation between academia, industry leaders and policymakers.

"Our NextG program aims to foster those deep collaborations around wireless technology, as well as policy, that are required to drive meaningful innovation and global leadership in an era of rapid change," said Goldsmith.

Other founding members of the NextG Initiative Corporate Affiliates Program include Ericsson, Intel, MediaTek, Nokia Bell Labs, Qualcomm Technologies and Vodafone.

"The wireless industry has benefited significantly from fundamental research in the past few decades," said Dr. Charlie Zhang, senior vice president at SRA. "We encourage Princeton's researchers to continue innovation and develop disruptive technologies that could bring major breakthroughs in 6G."

Samsung Research is playing a crucial role in the global standardization of 6G technology as the company chairs both the 6G Framework Group of the International Telecommunication Union Radiocommunication Sector (ITU-R) and the Spectrum Group of the Global Mobile Suppliers Association (GSA).

In May 2019, Samsung established the Advanced Communications Research Center (ACRC) under Samsung Research. The center published the 6G white paper in July 2020 and the 6G spectrum white paper in May 2022.