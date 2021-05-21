Sign In Register
6G

Revisiting the 5G 100: Who stays? Who goes?

The Philter Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading 5/21/2021
Comment (0)

Last year our parent company, Informa Tech, produced an influencers list that covered the universe of companies enabling and deploying 5G services. The list, the 5G 100, is making its return in 2021 and we'd love to get your feedback on the whole thing.

Much like the "Movers & Shakers" lists that Light Reading so famously ran a decade (or more) ago, the 5G 100 list is a factually sound, but subjectively ranked compilation of the folks we think are the biggest influencers in the 5G universe. If you didn't see it, here's the 2020 edition of the 5G 100 (PDF).

We think the folks in the 5G 100 should be able to cut through the industry noise; they're the ones who have the power to say where 5G could go next and enough people paying attention to them that what they say will matter.

Who stays on the 5G 100?

But so much has changed this year and this year's list needs to reflect that.

For 2021, let's start by saying who should move ahead and stay on the list.

Have a look at the two following short surveys and we can start to sort out who stays and who goes:

Once you've picked who should continue on, tell us who we're missing. Nominate yourself or your boss or someone you admire using the Informa Tech 5G 100 survey link:

Who gets the boot?

And for the top of the list, let's have a bit of fun – please take the survey below and let's kick some execs off the list by (non-binding) popular vote. On the survey below, you'll see the results as soon as you register a response, so you can screenshot it and do some good-natured taunting on social media.

Instant Reader Poll

We'll have the 2021 edition of the 5G 100 ready very soon. Thanks for taking our surveys and continuing to make Light Reading your top stop for 5G news and analysis.

Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

COMMENTS
