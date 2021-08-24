Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
6G

Putting LG's 6G announcement (a test across 300 feet) into context

DanoVision Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 8/24/2021
Comment (0)

LG Electronics announced that it successfully created a wireless connection in the 155GHz-175GHz band across a distance of around 300 feet. The company said the test shows that it "leads development of 6G communication technology."

"The success of this test demonstrates that we are ever closer to the successful application of terahertz radio communication spectrum in the upcoming 6G era," said Dr. I.P. Park, president and CTO of LG Electronics, in a release "Our successful partnerships with local and global research institutions and organizations to advance the development of 6G capabilities have been very rewarding."

LG said it conducted the test with European research lab Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft using a power amplifier developed by LG, Fraunhofer HHI and the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics (IAF). The 15 dBm transmission traveled in the 155GHz-175GHz band and used adaptive beamforming and high gain antenna switching technology.

Beyond those technical details though, the announcement is noteworthy for a number of reasons.

6G coverage hits a 5G problem

First, it highlights both the promise and drawbacks of a technology that runs in the terahertz spectrum bands. While such bands promise to transmit vast amounts of data, they likely won't support transmissions across large geographic areas. The fact that LG is boasting of a terahertz transmission across just 100 meters is striking given the fact that today's 4G networks often cover hundreds of millions of square kilometers of territory.

LG's announcement also helps to put the early days of 5G into context. One element of 5G technology is the fact that it supports transmissions in millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum bands (which sit below the terahertz bands). Transmissions in those bands can only travel a few thousand feet. As a result, most early 5G phones don't support mmWave spectrum bands. Thus, it appears 6G communications in the terahertz bands could face an even more acute version of early 5G mmWave coverage challenges.

More broadly though, LG's announcement again underscores the growing push among vendors of all shapes and sizes for another generation of wireless technology beyond 5G. That may come as unwelcome news for some network operators that are still trying to recoup their massive investments into 5G. For example, T-Mobile, AT&T and T-Mobile in the US are collectively investing more than $100 billion into the deployment of midband spectrum for 5G, but those services aren't yet available to most Americans.

Further, some operators are still struggling to find ways to reap revenues from 5G. After all, the technology does support faster speeds but has not yet given rise to dramatically new applications and services that are unsupported by 4G networks.

Nonetheless, vendors ranging from Ericsson to Samsung to LG are increasingly beating the 6G drum with promises that the technology will support everything from "hyper-connectivity services" to the "ambient Internet of everything."

6G vendors to watch

For LG, though, the announcement helps to ensure the company remains a player in the global wireless industry even as it completes its high-profile exit from the smartphone industry. LG continues to maintain an extensive electronics business that stretches from refrigerators to TVs – gadgets that could presumably benefit from indoor 6G networks – but the company is no longer a major player on the worldwide wireless stage.

But LG's announcement indicates the company does not intend to be forgotten so easily. "LG Electronics is leading the way in securing 6G core technologies through a number of early-mover initiatives," the company said in its release. LG pointed to its 2019 creation of the LG-KAIST 6G Research Center in partnership with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, and its leadership of the Applications Working Group for the Next G Alliance for 6G in North America.

LG isn't the only company touting 6G communication tests. For example, Japan's SoftBank has unveiled wide-ranging 6G testing plans, while Samsung recently announced a 6G test with the University of California-Santa Barbara running in the 140GHz band using digital beamforming.

Samsung may be a company to watch in 6G in the coming years, given the breadth of its business and its investments. After all, it's already one of the world's largest suppliers of both 5G phones and 5G networks. Further, it just announced plans to invest a whopping $205 billion over the next three years into areas including chipset manufacturing. That's noteworthy given the global shortage of chipsets and concerns in the US and elsewhere over domestic chipset production.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
C-BAND Is Here – Will My Radio Work?
Seamless Connectivity Fuels Industrial Innovation – Forrester Report
The importance of collaboration in creating next generation technology
Achieving low power 5G Open RAN Radios
Disaggregation Ahead, Open RAN Challenges and Opportunities. A Panel with ADI, Vodafone, Facebook, Marvel
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from DanoVision
Here's why your carrier is so scared of your phone's mobile hotspot

A laptop tethered to a phone via a Wi-Fi hotspot is consuming data in the exact same set-up that a smart watch tethered to a phone via Bluetooth is consuming data. But the cost is much, much different.

Is Shentel offering a blueprint for the future of broadband?

Shentel has historically been a cable and mobile provider, but is now transitioning into a fiber and fixed wireless network operator. It plans to more than double its coverage footprint in the process.

Broadband bill gets closer – here are the takeaways

The Senate is now scheduled to debate legislation that would set aside $65 billion for broadband in the US. Here are six takeaways from the newest version of this proposal.

The age of mmWave 5G sputters to a dusty death

It's time to blow out the mmWave candle following an OpenSignal report showing that the average time most users spend on mmWave 5G is less than 1%, three years into the rollout of the technology.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
August 26, 2021 5G Open RAN Deployment
September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE