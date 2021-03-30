Podcast: Six questions about 6G





Light Reading's Mike Dano joins the podcast to discuss which service providers and vendors are pulling ahead in the planning stages for 6G.

In addition, Dano examines whether 6G will reach the terabyte per second speed threshold, and whether the industry will experience a smooth transition from 5G to 6G.

While much is yet to be determined in regard to the benefits of 6G, Dano says there are two tangible improvements coming with the technology: "There's a discussion that 6G will be 80GHz and above that – 95GHz – all these super high-frequency communications. Most people agree that 6G is in even higher spectrum bands." The second tangible improvement, explains Dano, is that 6G could provide more realistic VR experiences where science-fiction movies such as Ready Player One become a reality.

You can find all of Light Reading's editorial and custom audio programs on Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud or Spotify.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading