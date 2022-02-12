Notebook Dump: 6G and broadband and bears – oh my!

Jeff Baumgartner, Mike Dano, Nicole Ferraro, Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser discuss SES and Boeing's medium-Earth orbit (MEO) satellite launch planned for later this month, Dish Wireless' plans to rule 6G and the FCC's release of its national broadband map. In addition, the editors chat about an unplanned potential decommissioning of 20 million cable set-top boxes, and why bears should avoid illicit substances, in the Notebook Dump for the week ending December 2.

The stories covered include:

If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:

Kelsey's tour of Boeing's satellite facility and update on SES' O3b mPower MEO satellite launch. (01:24)

Dish Wireless plans to rule 6G. Recent discussion around 6G is focused on lower spectrum bands. (05:15)

"The future is doomed regardless" – you heard it first from Nicole Ferraro. (09:26)

Fixed wireless use cases expanded due to bandwidth demands during the pandemic, plus discussion of fake conspiracy theories. (10:05)

Nicole wants every vaccine available. (10:58)

6G could be disruptive to traditional telecom vendors. (11:15)

FCC releases national broadband map and is accepting challenges to improve its accuracy. (13:25)

Back to the future moment for the cable industry: 20 million set-top boxes could stop decrypting video in 2024, rendering them useless. (21:48)

