Nokia introduces its first Wi-Fi 6E gateway for a multi-gigabit world

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia has today launched the Beacon 10, its first gateway supporting Wi-Fi 6E to provide seamless, high-capacity mesh networking. The Beacon 10 is a true tri-band device which can provide Wi-Fi throughput of 10Gbps. It includes a 10G WAN interface to pair with 10 Gb/second fiber modems for multi-gigabit services to the home. The new gateway is shown for the first time at Mobile World Congress, Barcelona.

Widespread roll-out of 10G fiber powered by XGS-PON requires upgrades to home and business Wi-Fi to deliver super high speeds to enabled devices. The 'E' in Wi-Fi 6E means faster speeds and lower latencies, ideal for the latest office applications, home entertainment and home working experiences.

Additionally announced at the show, Nokia has upgraded its Nokia WiFi Cloud Controller to act as a User Services Platform (USP) controller. USP is the industry standard protocol (also known as TR-369) to manage services and configurations in network devices (either remotely by a cloud application or locally by a mobile app). Nokia's USP agent in the Beacon 10 is based on the open-source OB-USPA so it can be managed by any USP controller, including the Nokia WiFi Cloud Controller.

Nokia's presentation at MWC also highlights its newly developed, all-in-one console for Wi-Fi management and optimization. The console will be available to customer care operators, network administrators, onsite technicians and level 3 support staff to provide advanced WiFi optimization, troubleshooting and management.

Nokia has established a complete eco-system of app developers to ensure CSPs can offer the value-add services they need to their customers on their Wi-Fi units. The Beacon 10 supports the latest, fully integrated cybersecurity application from F-Secure which is delivered as a containerized application.

