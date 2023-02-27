Sign In Register
6G

Nokia Bell Labs showcases lunar network research and 6G

News Wire Feed

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today showcased two of Bell Labs' latest research projects, seen for the first time by the public at Mobile World Congress. Audiences are able to explore an in-depth examination of Nokia's lunar mission, which will see the first cellular network deployed the Moon. Also on the stand is a hands-on preview of 6G technology, demonstrating how the 6G network will endow its users with a digital 6th sense.

As part of a NASA initiative, Nokia Bell Labs is partnering with Intuitive Machines and Lunar Outpost for the IM-2 mission, which is scheduled to launch to the Moon's south pole late this year. One of the primary goals of IM-2 is to prove that the same cellular technologies used to connect our smartphones on Earth can be used to provide communications and critical connectivity for future lunar missions. Nokia is deploying a 4G/LTE network on the Moon, which will provide the critical command-and-control and video streaming links to a Lunar Outpost rover and other lunar vehicles.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia

