Nokia Bell Labs' Peter Vetter: 6G, the network with the sixth sense





Peter Vetter, president of Bell Labs Core Research at Nokia, joins the podcast to discuss challenges to deploying and reaping the benefits of 6G.

He explains progress toward developing 6G standards and how 6G will fuse digital and physical environments. Vetter also shares why the cloud will be key to deploying 6G applications in a flexible and scalable way.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we cover:

Progress toward a 6G standard and initial deployments (00:33)

Benefits of and challenges to developing 6G (03:17)

"6G is very much going to be about the digital and physical world fusion," says Vetter (03:50)

How augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) applications will be different (05:17)

How digital twinning will be different (09:27)

Why 6G is referred to as the network with the sixth sense (10:52)

Security concerns (12:27)

Whether indoor network connectivity will be a challenge (15:26)

How 6G could support growth in the metaverse (18:26)

AI capabilities with 6G (22:33)

