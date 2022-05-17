National Spectrum Consortium adds new exec director

WASHINGTON – Today, the National Spectrum Consortium (NSC) announces its new Executive Director, Joe Kochan. Kochan, a telecommunications veteran with more than two decades of experience, will work closely with the NSC's Executive Committee to drive the organization's strategic vision while engaging government leaders, facilitating industry partnerships and overseeing daily consortium operations.

"On behalf of the entire NSC Executive Committee, let me say how excited we are to work with Joe,” said NSC Chair Salvador D'Itri. "I'm confident he will help us accelerate the development of next-generation technologies, support critical federal missions and ensure U.S. competitiveness."

"I'm thrilled to help lead NSC as its Executive Director," said Kochan. "I look forward to working with government and industry leaders to advance spectrum technology and wireless innovation. The unique nature of wireless spectrum demands close partnership between the Department of Defense, federal agencies, industry and academia. This makes NSC the perfect place for the kind of innovation that is central to both military and civilian users. Together with the Executive Committee's leadership, I'm confident we can promote next-generation spectrum solutions and dynamic growth for our diverse member organizations."

Kochan brings a wealth of experience in the telecommunications industry to NSC's operations. He most recently served as co-founder and CEO of US Ignite, a start-up public-private partnership collaborating with smart cities and research testbeds on communications network advancement, where he remains a board member. Previously, Kochan worked as a Federal Program Officer for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and was a co-founder and Vice President of Operations at DigitalBridge Communications.

