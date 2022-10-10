Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
6G

Eurobites: Nokia heads up phase two of Hexa-X 6G project

News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 10/10/2022
Comment (0)

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: BT workers take more strike action; AtlasEdge buys DC1; using mobile data for COVID-19 mapping.

  • Nokia has been appointed the overall lead on the Hexa-X-II project, the second phase of an EU-funded 6G initiative that seeks to create a "pre-standardized" framework that will form the basis for 6G standardization work in the future. Ericsson takes the role of technical manager for the project, while Orange, Telecom Italia (TIM), TU Dresden, the University of Oulu, IMEC and Atos will also help coordinate activities. In total, 44 organizations will be involved in the project, which kicks off on January 1, 2023 and is expected to last for two and a half years.

  • Today sees more strike action from the UK's Communication Workers Union (CWU), the union for BT and Openreach workers – including the BT call center employees who answer 999 emergency calls. The union is unhappy with the management's offer of a £1,500 (US$1,658) pay rise, arguing that in the context of inflation hitting 11.7% an increase of between 5-8% represents a real-terms wage cut. The Guardian newspaper carries an interview with Joyce Stevenson, a BT trade union activist who has dealt with 999 calls for 44 years. Says Stevenson: "We all got a kind of pin badge during the pandemic, and on it it said: 999 Heroes. And at the time you thought, I'm really doing my bit; but that was on the basis that you thought: well, when we come out of the pandemic, we'll be treated with respect. But it's just not happened." Further strikes are planned for October 20 and October 24.

  • Data center operator AtlasEdge has announced it plans to acquire DC1, a move that will beef up AtlasEdge's presence in Germany and complement its existing operations in Berlin and Hamburg. DC1's senior management team will remain in place once the deal goes through. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

  • In Spain, the Imdea Networks Institute has been exploring the use of mobile network data to detect COVID-19 hospitalizations and create "risk maps" relating to the pandemic. Using an anonymized data set from a mobile network operator based in London, researchers used mobile data records to check the location of a user's phone late at night and if it wasn't connected to the usual phone towers it was connected to in the pre-pandemic era, they looked to see if it was connected to a tower near a hospital that was receiving COVID-19 patients. If it did, the person who owns the mobile phone was labeled as potentially hospitalized. The method includes filters to eliminate false positives, such as people who live near or work in hospitals. According to the researchers, this method yields a 98.6% correlation with public records of patients admitted to the UK's National Health Service hospitals.

  • Inwit, the Italian towers company in which TIM and Vodafone each hold a stake, has appointed Oscar Cicchetti as chairman of the board and Diego Galli as general manager.

  • Middle Eastern operator Ooredoo has signed a sponsorship with Brazilian soccer legend and Jair Bolsonaro fanboy Neymar. The face of technology-loving Neymar, who currently struts his stuff with French club Paris Saint-Germain, will be used to promote the potential of 5G, says the operator.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • COMMENTS
    Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
    Add Comment
    Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
    EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    C-BAND Is Here – Will My Radio Work?
    Seamless Connectivity Fuels Industrial Innovation – Forrester Report
    The importance of collaboration in creating next generation technology
    Achieving low power 5G Open RAN Radios
    Disaggregation Ahead, Open RAN Challenges and Opportunities. A Panel with ADI, Vodafone, Facebook, Marvel
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Open RAN Digital Symposium
    October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
    Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
    November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
    5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
    November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
    Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
    December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies
    December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    October 11, 2022 Decoding End to End Automation for 5G: ORAN and Telco Cloud
    October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
    October 13, 2022 FTTR Realize Experience Monetization at Home
    October 13, 2022 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey: Results and Analysis
    October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
    October 19, 2022 Integrated Risk Management Approach into the Telecom Market
    October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
    October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
    October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
    October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
    October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
    November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
    November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    How to get ahead in volatile times with a software-defined network By Sanjay Kumar
    China Unicom Jiangsu Completes First-Phase Commercial Deployment of OTN P2MP Private Lines to Enable Digital Transformation of SMEs By Huawei
    Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reflects on its transformation journey accelerate Indonesia Digital Transformation By Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
    LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
    New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
    All Partner Perspectives
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
    Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
    All Guest Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE