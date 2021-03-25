Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
6G

AT&T, Ericsson execs to lead US efforts in 6G

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 3/25/2021
Comment (0)

AT&T's Andre Fuetsch and Ericsson's Jan Söderström will take leadership positions in the Next G Alliance, a trade group formed specifically to manage North America's progress toward 6G.

The Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) is fronting the work of the Next G Alliance, which voted on its leadership group as well as its "6G Roadmap."

In terms of leadership, AT&T's Fuetsch – the operator's CTO – will be the chair of the Next G Alliance's executive governing body. Ericsson's Söderström – head of the vendor's Silicon Valley tech office – will be the group's vice chair. Both will serve two-year terms.

AT&T's Brian Daly, Nokia's Devaki Chandramouli and VMware's Benoit Pelletier will lead the Next G Alliance's steering group.

As for the group's 6G Roadmap, it will deliver "a common vision and destination point for achieving North American 6G wireless leadership," the association said in a release. "It will define what is needed in terms of research needs, technology developments, service and application enablers, policies and government actions and market priorities."

Based on the group's "operating procedures" document, the Next G Alliance is very clearly focused on the development of 6G for US companies. "Organizations included on the US Department of Commerce's Entity List and Denied Person's List that are subject to export, re-export and/or transfer licensing requirements are not eligible to participate in the Next G Alliance," the group noted. That would forbid companies like China's Huawei from joining the association.

Members of the Next G Alliance include Apple, Charter Communications, Cisco, Google, Intel, Qualcomm, T-Mobile and Verizon.

Perhaps not surprisingly, other countries are engaged in similar efforts around 6G. For example, the European Union's CEA-Leti recently announced the launch of a 6G research project that includes Orange, Telecom Italia, NEC and others. And top Chinese officials have positioned 6G as a leading priority in the country's economic development plan for the next five years.

"China will accelerate the research and development of 6G technologies, the construction of the large-scale 5G network, as well as the large-scale application of Internet Protocol version 6 – the latest worldwide modality aimed at making the internet bigger, faster and more secure," Yang Xiaowei, deputy head of the Cyberspace Administration of China, said at a news briefing in Beijing, according to the country's state-owned newspaper China Daily.

Such developments could eventually create friction in standards associations like the 3GPP, which is tasked with creating one set of 5G standards for operators and vendors across the world. Importantly, the 3GPP just announced the results of its own leadership elections for two-year terms.

The group counts three main Technical Specification Groups (TSGs): Service and System Aspects, Core Network and Terminals and Radio Access Network. The 3GPP announced that Huawei's Georg Mayer ran unopposed for re-election to the chairmanship of the Service and System Aspects TSG, as did Orange's Lionel Morand for the chairmanship of the Core Network and Terminals TSG.

But Nokia's Balazs Bertenyi has already served two full terms as the chairman of the Radio Access Network TSG. According to Prakash Sangam of Tantra Analyst, who closely follows the 3GPP's activities, Qualcomm's Wanshi Chen managed to win the chairmanship position after more than a year of electioneering and two runoffs. He beat Nokia's Mathew Baker, Intel's Richard Burbidge and China Mobile's Xu Xiaodong for the position.

In announcing the news, Qualcomm's Lorenzo Casaccia wrote that Chen's election to the 3GPP's most important position "validates the leadership Qualcomm brings to the mobile industry and its commitment to [a] single global standard for cellular technologies."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Next-generation Full-stack Data Center: Fully Upgrade Computing Power to Address Data Upsurge
Next-generation Full-stack Data Center: Improve Efficiency and Reduce Costs with Intelligent Operation & Maintenance
Deploy, Manage and Monetize 5G: Proven Test & Assurance Strategies To Implement Today
Data Driven Telco Strategies
Heavy Reading SmartNIC Survey 2021
DSS Guide: Technology and Device Testing for Engineers
Infographic: service provider survey results on future-ready OSS
Whitepaper: Unleashing service innovation with Digital-to-Network Automation
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 29, 2021 Speedy Recovery of SMEs Enabled by ICT
March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
IPv6 Rollout Delivers Myriad Benefits for Networks in China By Huawei
Standards Are the Right Prescription for 5G Healthcare Applications By Huawei
What to Keep in Mind When Considering Offering SD-WAN-as-a-Service By Satish Madiraju, Fortinet
Expert sees a link between connectivity and security in a post-pandemic world By Huawei
Technology to Power an Inclusive Recovery By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE