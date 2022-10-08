American, European 6G associations promise teamup

WASHINGTON – ATIS's Next G Alliance and the 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA) today announced they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to exchange information regarding their work programs in areas of mutual interest in the field of 6G communication systems and networks. The MoU also covers collaboration on joint activities, including workshops, seminars, webinars and trials on 6G-related topics.

Launched by the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) the Next G Alliance is an initiative to advance North American wireless technology leadership over the next decade through private sector-led efforts with the initial focus on 6G. The efforts of its Working Groups in Applications, Green G, National 6G Roadmap, Societal and Economic Needs, Spectrum and Technology are building the foundation for North American leadership in 6G and Beyond.

The 6G-IA is the voice of European industry and research for next generation networks and services. It is an independent international non-profit association with a Board elected by its members. 6G-IA has a wide range of activities including beyond 5G (B5G) and 6G research, pre-standardisation activities, policy and regulatory issues, 5G and 6G frequency concepts, international collaboration, and verticals' engagement to shape B5G and 6G industrial use cases.

The MoU between the two organisations was signed by ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller and by 6G-IA Chairman of the Board Dr. Colin Willcock.

"Defining what it takes to deliver next generation wireless leadership is an audacious undertaking," said ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller. "To advance the 6G future, the Next G Alliance has created the North American 6G vision and mapped the steps to achieve it in the National 6G Roadmap. Cooperation between the Next G Alliance and the 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association will advance both organizations' objectives in the development of the global 6G mobile wireless ecosystem."

"The 6G-IA is driving the development of 6G in Europe with the creation of the Smart Networks and Services partnership together with the European Commission. This major research program will invest at least 1.8 billion Euros into 6G research in the period 2021-27," said chairman of the 6G-IA board Colin Willcock. "One of the association's key goals is to ensure a single global 6G standard and to achieve that, is it vital that we foster cooperation with key organizations around the world. With this in mind, we see this MoU with the Next G Alliance as a critical next step in that journey."

