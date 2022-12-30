2022 in review: 6G progress and politics

With the next generation of mobile technology always on the horizon, the telecom industry made moves this year to prepare for the arrival of 6G.

While 6G isn't expected to hit the commercial market until roughly 2030, the race to get there has already been marked with billions of dollars in investments, early claims of potential use cases, political jockeying for international collaboration and fretting about where all of this is going.

Predicted use cases for 6G include sensing, deep learning and digital twinning technologies that will enable autonomous driving, robotics and the industrial metaverse, among other possibilities, according to industry experts.

But whether 6G ends up being a transformational technology for the telecommunications industry, just an upgrade on 5G – or if it comes to fruition at all – remains to be seen. The industry is still trying to justify the investment in and hype around 5G, which has arguably found a more successful use case in fixed wireless access (FWA) than mobile so far, driven in part by the rush to home broadband during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We'll be watching where it all goes next year. For now, catch up on some of Light Reading's most-read 6G coverage from 2022 below:



(Source: Kirill Ivanov/Alamy Stock Photo)

— The Staff, Light Reading