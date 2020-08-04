ZTE wins China Unicom's 2020 intelligent MAN centralized procurement

SHENZHEN – ZTE Corporation, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that it has won the second largest share in China Unicom’s 2020 intelligent MAN (5G Transport) centralized procurement. ZTE has been selected in all of the core aggregation and access bid packages.

China Unicom and ZTE announced a study on 5G intelligent MAN architecture and technical standards in 2018, aimed to fully demonstrate and test the intelligent MAN solution.

ZTE's unique "NP+FlexE+SA" 3-in-1 in-house chipset helps reduce the power consumption per Gbit by 50% compared with the industry level.

ZTE's devices support 50GE and 100GE FlexE, and exclusively allow 25GE FlexE, thereby providing operators with more flexible choices and lower CAPEX.

The centralized procurement for 5G transport equipment in 2020 of three major Chinese operators have now come to an end. ZTE has won the bidding of all the three operators, covering access, aggregation and core network products.

To date, ZTE has shipped nearly 40,000 5G transport devices for commercial deployments in China’s Tier-1 cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. As a part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen, ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

To date, ZTE has obtained 46 commercial 5G contracts in major markets, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA). ZTE commits 10 percent of its annual revenues to research and development and takes leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.

