Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

ZTE trumpets strong 2021 on back of 5G sales

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 3/9/2022
Comment (0)

ZTE revealed more details about its performance in 2021 after a recent profit guidance indicated that the Chinese equipment vendor is bouncing back after its costly brush with US authorities a few years ago.

Top-line figures show that revenue increased 12.9% to 114.52 billion Chinese yuan (US$18 billion), although the bulk of its business, somewhat unsurprisingly, still comes from its domestic market (RMB78.07 billion, or $12.4 billion). Net profit grew by a whopping 59.9% to RMB6.81 billion ($1 billion), although this is slightly below the mid-point of the profit guidance range.

While ZTE still makes most of its money from selling networks to carriers, its smaller consumer or gadgets business proved to be a key growth driver in 2021. Here, operating revenue increased 59.22% year-on-year to RMB25.7 billion ($4 billion) and accounted for 22.47% of total revenue.

ZTE partly attributed this positive development to the debut of the Axon 30 5G Series, which features an under-display camera with particular appeal for selfie-taking junkies. The vendor said its 5G products are now sold in more than 30 countries and regions, "while our home information terminal products achieved strong growth in scale with dispatch volume increasing by 50% year-on-year to 580 million units."

The carrier network business, meanwhile, produced a modest 2.29% increase in revenue to RMB75.7 billion ($12 billion) with a key focus on 5G network deployments. The government and enterprise segment increased by an acceptable 16.03% to RMB13 billion ($2.1 billion).

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

ZTE also maintained its workforce at similar levels to 2020, and has seemingly moved away from a period when it slashed employee numbers from a peak of 84,622 in 2014 and 2015 to 68,240 in 2018. At the end of 2021, the vendor had 72,584 employees, slightly down from the 73,709 million at the end of 2020 but still up from the 70,066 reported for 2019.

Notably, ZTE has also been increasing the proportion of research and development staff in recent years, rising from 40.4% in 2019 to 46% in 2021.

ZTE rising

To be sure, ZTE has bounced back after its near collapse in 2018 when it was caught selling US technologies into Iran and North Korea, in breach of American trade sanctions, and hit with a billion-dollar fine. After a repeat infraction, the Trump government cut off one of its main oxygen lines – the supply of critical components made by US companies.

The taps only began flowing again when ZTE agreed to pay another hefty fine, sack managers implicated in the sanctions breach and be more closely supervised by US authorities. Had those supplies not resumed, the Chinese company would surely have gone out of business.

Unlike domestic rival Huawei, ZTE has also avoided the fate of being made a permanent fixture on the US Entity List, which names organizations prohibited from acquiring US-made technologies. Indeed, all the American attention has been on Huawei, a much larger Chinese vendor that seems to have been permanently barred from using US technologies. In addition, most of ZTE's business was always in China anyway.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 16, 2022 Better Together: Extended Detection & Response and Connected Security
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Eoptolink Launches 400G ZR and ZR+ Coherent Transceivers By Eoptolink Technology Inc.
Eoptolink Goes i-Temp for 100G PAM4 Optical Transceivers By Eoptolink Technology Inc.
Huawei's Devin Duan Proposes Joint Standardization of Energy Efficiency Assessment By Huawei
​​Telenor and Huawei Build Energy-efficient Antenna Showcase, Forging New Path to Energy Conservation and Emission Reduction By Huawei
Huawei Launches Next-Gen 50 Gbps E-band Solution to Scale Up 5G Deployment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE