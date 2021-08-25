Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Xiaomi posts another blockbuster quarter

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 8/25/2021
Comment (0)

Posting a blockbuster quarter and beating analyst estimates is becoming almost a banal event for rising Chinese tech star Xiaomi.

Buoyed by a continued surge in smartphone sales – it now occupies the number two spot behind Samsung in Canalys' ranking of smartphone OEMs – Xiaomi Q2 figures are once again studded with vaulting leaps in turnover and net income. It was the same story the previous quarter and the quarter before that.

For Q2, ended June 30, Xiaomi rattled off a 64% year-on-year increase in revenue to just shy of 87.9 billion Chinese yuan ($13.6 billion). Operating profit was up a bumper 98.8%, to RMB10.7 billion ($1.7 billion), over the same period.

Smartphone boost

Xiaomi's rise up the smartphone OEM rankings is helped by Huawei’s retreat, of course, enforced by US-led sanctions. Even so, Xiaomi has proven expertly adept at taking full advantage.

Smartphone Q2 revenue was up 86.8%, year-on-year, to RMB59.1 billion ($9.1 billion). Global smartphone shipments reached 52.9 million units, giving it a 16.7% market share, which was enough to overtake Apple in the Canalys ranking. Xiaomi shipped 28.3 million units in Q2 2020.

Strong smartphone sales outside China gave Xiaomi's international business a boost too. Q2 revenue from overseas markets reached an all-time high, at RMB43.6 billion ($6.7 billion), which was an 81.6% year-on-year increase. Any idea that Xiaomi might be over-reliant on its home market for growth seems well and truly dead. Sales abroad now account for 49% of the Chinese supplier's turnover.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Leaning again on Canalys figures, Xiaomi boasted that it ranked number one in Europe for the first time with a market share of 28.5%, helped mainly by a strong showing in Central and Eastern Europe (although it was ranked top dog in Spain for the sixth consecutive quarter, and reached number one in France and Italy for the first time in Q2).

In India, a lucrative market for the Chinese supplier, Xiaomi ranked number one in smartphone sales for the fifteenth consecutive quarter.

IoT and Internet services…

Although Xiaomi is probably best known for smartphones, it has successful product lines in IoT devices, Internet services and even smart TVs.

Its IoT and its "lifestyle products" segment, which includes smart TVs, increased revenue by 35.9%, year-on-year, to RMB20.7 billion ($3.2 billion). Q2 sales from Internet sales, at RMB7 billion ($1.1 billion), were up 19.1% year-on-year.

…and self-driving cars

After its Q2 presentation, Xiaomi announced its intention to buy DeepMotion, an autonomous driving tech startup, for around $77.4 million.

The move comes only a few months after Xiaomi said it will invest RMB10 billion ($1.5 billion) in a wholly-owned EV (electric vehicle) subsidiary. Over the next ten years, the company pledged to plow a total of $10 billion into the business.

Lei Jun, Xiaomi CEO – and CEO of the newly-formed EV division – said at the time it was one of the most important decisions ever made by the company, and that he was willing to "put all my personal reputation on the line" to make the "Xiaomi electric vehicle" a success.

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 26, 2021 5G Open RAN Deployment
September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE