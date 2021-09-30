Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Xavier Niel readies for Iliad squeeze-out

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 9/30/2021
Comment (0)

Iliad looks set to become the next telecoms group founded by a French billionaire to wave goodbye to the stock market and set forth as a privately owned company.

Xavier Niel's holding company HoldCo II said Niel has exceeded the ownership threshold of 90% of Iliad's share capital and voting rights, with 96.46% of the share capital. The offer was launched on September 9 and ended on September 24.

Final frontier: Billionaire Xavier Niel has passed the crucial 90% threshold – meaning he's ready to take Iliad private. (Source: Le Web on Flickr CC2.0)
Final frontier: Billionaire Xavier Niel has passed the crucial 90% threshold – meaning he's ready to take Iliad private.
(Source: Le Web on Flickr CC2.0)

This means that Niel will be able to ask the French securities regulator, Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), to launch a "squeeze-out" procedure that will enable him to mop up any remaining shares. HoldCo II said the request will be made in the coming days.

Niel first launched the offer on July 30, 2021 at €182 (US$210) per share, which he said represents a premium of 61% on the closing share price as of July 29.

At that point, Niel owned 70.63% of Iliad's share capital and 78.67% of the voting rights. Iliad's managers and long-standing shareholders owned 4.31% of the share capital and 4.92% of the voting rights.

Reuters noted at the time that Niel's offer gives the whole 100% of Iliad an equity market capitalization of about €10.7 billion ($12.38 billion).

Breaking free

Once the squeeze-out has been completed, Niel will be able to follow the example of compatriot and rival Patrick Drahi by quitting the stock market. Drahi took Altice Europe private earlier this year.

The two entrepreneurs have a similar desire: to free themselves of the constraints imposed by stock markets and investors in order to pursue their growth ambitions.

They have already acted as highly disruptive players on the telecoms market, particularly in the mobile services segment. Each also now owns shares in former incumbents after Drahi acquired a 12.1% stake in BT while Iliad and Niel's NJJ investment group bought stakes in Ireland's Eir.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Iliad is currently present in France via Free, Italy via Iliad Italia and Poland via Play. The group said it became Europe's sixth-largest mobile operator by number of subscribers (excluding M2M) following the acquisition of Play in Poland in November 2020.

Furthermore, Iliad recently announced that Play is to buy UPC Poland from current owner Liberty Global for 7 billion Polish zloty (US$1.74 billion).

NJJ Group also owns telecoms businesses in other markets such as Monaco and Switzerland.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
IIoT in Power Utilities: From SCADA to Smart Grid By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor, for RAD
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE