WOW launches mobile service with Reach across footprint

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced its wireless offering, WOW! mobile powered by Reach, is now available to customers across the company's entire footprint. WOW!'s high-speed data customers receive additional savings when they purchase WOW! mobile powered by Reach, which leverages the nation's largest 5G network.

At a time when the cost of living is skyrocketing and the digital divide continues to persist, WOW! recognizes the inherent need to add another solution to its extensive product portfolio to keep its customers connected at a price that fits their budget. By offering no-contract, flexible and low-cost plans, including the choice of 1GB, 3GB, 8GB, or Unlimited data, customers have access to fast, reliable, high-value mobile services at a discount.

Earlier this year, WOW! announced the partnership with Reach Mobile, a leading wireless provider leveraging the nation's largest 5G network, to offer WOW! high-speed internet customers a monthly discount when they switch to WOW! mobile. Consumers do not need to be WOW! customers to experience the no-contract cell phone plans and unlimited talk and text.

Read the full announcement here.

WideOpenWest