Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

WOW enters the wireless game with Reach Mobile

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 2/22/2022
Comment (0)

WideOpenWest (WOW) will soon join a growing list of US cable operators that have added mobile to the broadband bundle.

But rather than striking a deal directly with a mobile network operator, WOW is instead hooking up with Reach Mobile, a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). Reach Mobile tells Light Reading that the partnership with WOW is leveraging T-Mobile's network, and that the broader Reach platform is integrated with all major carriers in the US.

WOW is expected to use mobile to grown and retain its broadband customer base. WOW ended Q3 2021 with about 509,000 broadband subs. (Source: Sipa USA/Alamy Stock Photo)
WOW is expected to use mobile to grown and retain its broadband customer base. WOW ended Q3 2021 with about 509,000 broadband subs.
(Source: Sipa USA/Alamy Stock Photo)

WOW said it plans to offer the service, which will be branded as "WOW! Mobile powered by Reach," at a discount to its base of high-speed Internet customers. WOW noted that it will also sell the co-branded mobile offering as a standalone.

WOW has not released specific pricing and packaging for the new offering. But WOW promised to offer a range of plans, enabling customers to receive up to $10 off their mobile bills and other savings when customers take multiple lines on certain plans.

A web site dedicated to the new offering indicates that the new bundle will be launched sometime this spring. The WOW/Reach Mobile no-contract service will include unlimited talk and text.

Reach Mobile offers a variety of usage-based plans (starting at 2 gigabytes for $20 per month), along with unlimited plans starting at $45 per month (25 gigabytes per month via 4G and 5G before shifting to 2G). Reach Mobile sells smartphones and offers bring-your-own-phone options. The company notes that it's integrated with more than 45 mobile operators worldwide and has 5 million daily active users.

WOW's new mobile and wireless services will also feature Reach Mobile branding. (Source: WideOpenWest)
WOW's new mobile and wireless services will also feature Reach Mobile branding.
(Source: WideOpenWest)

The WOW-Reach Mobile deal is taking shape a couple months after Don Schena, WOW's chief customer experience officer, said the company was taking a "very close look" at a mobile strategy that could involve an MVNO partner.

WOW's mobile offering is coming together as the company moves ahead with a "broadband first" strategy focused on high-margin home broadband. The company also has announced a plan to expand fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks to at least 200,000 homes and businesses by 2027, with the potential to expand that total to 400,000 locations.

Building the broadband/mobile bundle

WOW's plan to bundle home broadband with mobile shares some similarities with strategies underway at Comcast and Charter Communications, which have MVNO deals with Verizon, and Altice USA, which has teamed up with T-Mobile.

In the bulk of those cases, cable operators are using mobile to help gain and retain broadband customers. Those strategies have had some success early on, as Comcast, Charter and Altice USA now have a combined 7.7 mobile lines in service.

WOW's deal with Reach Mobile could portend similar deals to come among other small and midsized cable operators.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 23, 2022 How Service Providers Can Leverage Lithium-Ion Batteries to back up 5G Telecom and EDGE Equipment
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
March 2, 2022 Untapping Value of Viewer Engagement: Liberty Global Case Study
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What’s on the Horizon for Cloud Management? By Daniel Fey, for Nokia
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award "Best Network Software Breakthrough" By Huawei
XGS-PON Moves Center Stage By ZTE
MTN Group and Huawei ADN Nominated by GSMA for the GLOMO Award 'Best Network Software Breakthrough' By Huawei
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE