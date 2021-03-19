Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

WOM seeks to disrupt Colombia's mobile order

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 3/19/2021
Comment (0)

WOM, the snappily named upstart that has already caused some upset in Chile after becoming the market's fourth mobile operator in 2015, is now targeting Colombia.

Its owner, London-based investment fund Novator Partners, launched WOM as Colombia's fourth entrant in November last year, and said it intended to invest $1 billion in infrastructure projects in Colombia over the next five years. Actual services have yet to materialize, however.

The move came after Novator Partners acquired a majority stake in operator Avantel for an undisclosed amount.

Market forces: WOM is squarely aimed at young, hip, ambitious youth, with marketing to match – unlike its rivals. (Source: Jorge Gardner on Unsplash)
Market forces: WOM is squarely aimed at young, hip, ambitious youth, with marketing to match – unlike its rivals.
(Source: Jorge Gardner on Unsplash)

Partners Telecom Colombia, which represents Novator Partners, is also one of six entities that intends to participate in Colombia's upcoming 5G spectrum auction. Partners already owns spectrum in the 700MHz band and 2.5GHz bands following Colombia's multi-band spectrum auction in December 2019.

However, the imminent arrival of WOM in Colombia is causing some alarm among some of the more entrenched operators that have already lost ground to WOM in Chile. Indeed, WOM Chile managed to grab a 20% market share in its first five years of operation.

As noted by Bloomberg, WOM Colombia is now facing a number of lawsuits from the likes of Telefónica Colombia (Movistar) and America Móvil, which operates under the Claro brand. Claro, for example, contends that WOM should not have qualified as a startup.

Bold aims

Bloomberg goes on to explain that operators are spooked by the success of Novator Partners' Chris Bannister, a "61-year-old Brit with a flair for the outlandish" who has "made a career of showing up in far-flung places and using over-the-top publicity campaigns to quickly grab market share from the entrenched mobile carriers."

And Bannister is intent on disrupting the Colombian market, which has some of the most expensive mobile rates in the region.

"All I have to be is a bit better, a bit cheaper and create a brand that people love, and I’ll get 25% of market share, minimum," Bannister told Bloomberg.

Although it has taken longer than intended, Bannister said WOM – and its employees, whom he calls "Wommers" – is now well on its way.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

At the same time, WOM's typically brash marketing tactics have made it an easy target for rivals. According to Bloomberg, Claro appeared to respond to WOM's marketing stunts by boasting of its size in the country and adding that "the rest is all smoke."

The news agency noted that a now-deleted video appeared to poke fun at Bannister, "with an actor taking selfies and flashing the horns as a hand gesture."

Although it has yet to launch services, things could get pretty interesting once WOM gets up and running.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
March 29, 2021 Speedy Recovery of SMEs Enabled by ICT
March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology to Power an Inclusive Recovery By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
South Korea’s LG U+ Proves Early 5G Market Entry Is a Plus By Huawei
Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
Could Wireless Networks Serving Industry 4.0 Applications Succeed Without Automation? By Frank Rayal, for Huawei
No.1 NPS as Proof of Simyo Business Success By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE