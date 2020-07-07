Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

With a record number of bidders, CBRS auction estimates rise to $10B

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 7/7/2020
Comment (0)

The analysts at Raymond James said they expect the FCC's upcoming auction of 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum licenses to generate a total of $8 billion to $10 billion in bids.

"Demand could be quite high given 271 qualified bidders vs. 23 to 70 bidders in the previous five auctions," the Wall Street analysts wrote in a report to investors Monday. "And while the vast majority of Auction 105 [the CBRS auction] qualified bidders are small and have applied for rural (75 bidders), small business (7 bidders) or very small business (129 bidders) bidding credits, the other 60 bidders include 32 public companies."

Cautioned the analysts: "With such a diverse group of qualified bidders and limited supply, it is hard to gauge potential pricing."

Raymond James' new forecast is far higher than those issued earlier this year. For example, Mobile Experts analyst Kyung Mun told Light Reading in January he was expecting roughly $2.2 billion in total bids. Meantime, the Wall Street analysts at research firm Cowen estimated roughly $4.4 billion in bids.

Raymond James' forecast is based on the FCC's final, official list of qualified CBRS bidders, released July 1. The agency reported that 271 bidding entities met the agency's requirements to participate in the auction.

As in past auctions, the FCC initially released the identities of entities that had registered their intention to bid in the auction. That list, released in early June, included 105 entities that submitted a complete application and 243 entities that submitted incomplete applications. The agency's new list is the final, official list of entities that will participate in the CBRS auction, scheduled to start July 23.

Most of the major names included in the FCC's initial list made it onto the agency's final list with one noteworthy exception: fiber company Corning registered its interest in the auction in June, but is not among the official auction participants.

The analysts at Raymond James pointed out that all the major US wireless network operators are scheduled to participate in the auction, as are most of the nation's major cable operators. The firm also noted that a number of regional telecom providers including America Movil, Cincinnati Bell, Consolidated Communications, Frontier Communications, Shentel, SK Telecom and Windstream are also registered to bid.

"And most surprisingly, there are also 11 public energy companies qualified to bid (CVX, EIX, EMA, EOG, EXC, HE, NWE, OXY, PXD, SRE, SO) as well as one REIT (JBGS) and even a Deere, John Deere (DE)," the analysts noted, citing the public companies' stock tickers.

CBRS proponents have stressed that the spectrum could be used for a wide variety of uses, from 4G network augmentation to fixed wireless to IoT services. Further, the CBRS Alliance recently released an initial set of specifications that would support 5G in the CBRS band.

The Raymond James analysts noted that while the CBRS auction is clearly drawing plenty of interest, the upcoming C-band auction in December is "expected to produce dramatically higher bids."

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 29, 2020, Online Seminar
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
August 4-6, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 14, 2020 Where next for care in the Connected Home?
July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learnings From China’s Deployments
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 22, 2020 Red Hat OpenShift’s Road to the Network Edge
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
August 3, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE