"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Wireless industry report says 5G FWA could connect 43% of rural US

Broadband World News Nicole Ferraro, Editor, Broadband World News 11/23/2021
Comment (0)

A new industry report from Accenture, commissioned by CTIA, the wireless industry association, makes the case for serving much of the rural US with fixed wireless, noting that with billions available for broadband, it's "key to acknowledge that 5G FWA is a future-proof technology."

The report – like one released by the Fiber Broadband Association last week – comes on the heels of President Biden signing into law his infrastructure bill, which allocates $65 billion for broadband. The CTIA report seeks to spell out why 5G fixed wireless should be eligible for those dollars, with talking points to convince policymakers of that notion. (It even describes the four-mile distance over which 5G FWA can potentially deliver 1Gbit/s speeds as "the distance between the Hart Senate Office Building and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.")

Specifically, the report says that "rural and underserved communities stand to benefit significantly from 5G FWA," with Accenture's analysis suggesting that the broadband technology could serve up to 43% of rural American homes (about 8.4 million).

The report adds that those projections are "based on the potential economic feasibility of market entry." It further acknowledges that FWA capacity is still improving as the nation's wireless carriers continue to invest in 5G.

T-Mobile, for example, "sees rural expansion as one of its most promising growth opportunities" and "plans to hire 2,500 experts serving small towns over the next two years," according to the report.

In addition to making the case for 5G fixed wireless as a "future-proof" technology capable of "potentially symmetrical" speeds – verbiage to suggest it's on par with fiber broadband – the report also highlights the benefits of 5G FWA, including that it removes "many of the cost impediments by as much as 40% compared to fiber-to-the-home (FTTH)."

The effort to sell policymakers on next-generation wireless technologies to solve the digital divide comes as states prepare to submit broadband plans to regulators in Washington, DC in the coming months to receive funding from the infrastructure bill. Wireless advocates already won a key initial battle: While the fiber industry sought to have broadband defined as at least 100/100 Mbit/s in that legislation, the final bill settled on 100/20 Mbit/s.

"The goal of truly high-speed internet for everyone can be reached even faster and more cost-effectively thanks to broadband policy that is inclusive of both wired and wireless connectivity solutions. This is particularly important as federal and state policymakers implement the broadband funding in the infrastructure legislation," says the report.

Meanwhile, another recent analysis from MoffettNathanson, looking at performance data for fixed wireless access and low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband services, supports the idea that FWA is best suited for areas that are hardest to reach. But as yet, the speed comparisons with fiber Internet don't hold up.

"While these services represent significant improvements over alternatives in underserved areas, their competitiveness today versus more robust terrestrial alternatives is more limited," wrote analyst Craig Moffett.

Beyond selling policymakers on fixed wireless, the Accenture report also points to continuing federal policy battles, including mid-band spectrum licensing and streamlining regulatory frameworks.

On spectrum, the report calls for policymakers to focus in the near term on the lower half of the 3GHz band, saying it is "ideal for a timely reallocation for licensed use in the U.S."

Further, of the recently wrapped up C-band auction, it said: "While this auction represents good progress to reallocate licensed mid-band spectrum, the full potential of wireless operators' 5G FWA offerings will be unlocked by additional licensed mid-band access with technical requirements optimized for commercial 5G services."

Related posts:

— Nicole Ferraro, site editor, Broadband World News; senior editor, global broadband coverage, Light Reading. Host of "The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast

A version of this story first appeared on Broadband World News. Main image source: Visions of America, LLC/Alamy Stock Photo.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Broadband World News
Fixed wireless, LEO satellite broadband best suited for unserved and underserved areas – study

Performance data from Comlinkdata/Tutela indicate that T-Mobile Home Broadband and Starlink are as good as VDSL, stomp on DSL, but generally fall short of terrestrial HFC and fiber services.

Conexon Connect gets $435M in latest RDOF round to serve fiber through rural co-ops

In the FCC's largest round of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) yet, which saw electric cooperatives as the walkaway winners, over $435 million was designated for Conexon Connect, a fiber ISP providing service through local co-ops.

Commerce Sec promises Fed oversight on state broadband plans

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said at a White House press briefing that closing the digital divide will be a 'massive undertaking' and shared details on oversight plans and requirements for state funding.

US House passes Biden's infrastructure bill with $65B for broadband

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act contains the federal government's largest investment in broadband, as well as key provisions around affordability and digital equity.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 1, 2021 2022 is the year to go commercial with network slicing
December 1, 2021 Driving Revenue Growth in the Telecom Industry with Digital Twins
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Nokia
Tying the Knot With CI/CD By Imre Egei, Chief Solution Architect, CI/CD, Nokia CNS Core Networks
Huawei hails Massive MIMO Breakthrough With Release of MetaAAU By Huawei
Keeping Your Networks Healthy With AI By SQream
5G Off to a Flyer With Strong Consumer Take-Up: GSMA By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part I By Dr. Dave Welch, Infinera
SMBs and the Future of Fiber By Matt Davis, Independence Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE