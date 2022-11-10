Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Wireless customer growth to remain strong in Q3 – analysts

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 10/11/2022
Comment (0)

According to several financial analysts, the US wireless industry isn't showing any signs of slowing down. That's good news for AT&T and Verizon – and especially good news for T-Mobile.

"We recommend staying long [on] T-Mobile into the third quarter 2022 earnings as the only carrier we confidently feel can meaningfully grow both subscribers and EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization]," wrote the financial analysts at Wells Fargo in a recent note to investors.

Morgan Stanley analysts agreed. "Our top pick in telecom services remains T-Mobile," they wrote in their own note to investors.

Overall, analysts expect US wireless operators collectively to continue reporting solid customer growth through the third quarter of 2022. And they predict that growth will continue through the remainder of the year.

AT&T and Verizon are scheduled to report their third quarter results later this month, and T-Mobile is expected to do so shortly thereafter.

Placing bets

"Despite ongoing expectations that wireless [customer] adds are set to fall back to pre-COVID levels, we expect another robust net add quarter in the US and Canada, with roaming revenues, plan mix and selective price increases helping," wrote the Morgan Stanley analysts.

They said they expect AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon to collectively add 1.4 million new postpaid phone customers in the third quarter, which is roughly similar to the 1.5 million they added in the second quarter of 2022. It's also not far off from the 2 million they collectively added in the third quarter of 2021.

Other analyst firms offered similar growth projections. For example, the financial analysts at Cowen forecast total postpaid phone net customer additions of 2.1 million, down just slightly from previous quarters.

All the firms differ slightly in how they tabulate operators' customer counts. But among the three big US wireless network operators, growth isn't expected to be even.

Verizon has already acknowledged that it expects to report an overall loss of customers in the third quarter. Officials from AT&T and T-Mobile, on the other hand, have hinted that they continue to expect to grow their customer bases.

"Verizon [customer] adds will again be pressured as consumer churn picks up after price increases, but the company appears pleased with a recent pick up in store traffic," wrote the Morgan Stanley analysts. "We expect T-Mobile to top AT&T on net adds as the Sprint integration winds down and churn pressures abate."

Cowen analysts said they expect T-Mobile to report phone customer additions of 774,000, just ahead of AT&T's 661,000. They said they expect Charter to add 350,000 new mobile customers, slightly over Comcast's 315,000.

FWA picks up

All the analyst firms expect T-Mobile and Verizon to continue to report blockbuster performances in their respective fixed wireless access (FWA) businesses.

"After stealing the show in the second quarter by taking over 100% of broadband industry [customer] adds, we expect sequential improvement in fixed wireless adds for both T-Mobile and Verizon," wrote the Morgan Stanley analysts. "We expect T-Mobile to add 600,000 and Verizon to add 303,000 FWA customers this quarter."

Cowen's forecasts are similar, with the firm expecting T-Mobile to add 575,000 new FWA customers and Verizon to add 280,000 new FWA customers.

Wells Fargo analysts similarly contend that T-Mobile and Verizon "are poised to accelerate the pace of fixed wireless net additions into the third quarter."

"We project FWA [customers] will comprise over 90% of the industry total in the third quarter. The net [customer] adds continue to be concentrated in urban areas, with ~70% of T-Mobile's subscribers in metro or suburban areas (~30% rural) vs. +80% for Verizon," continued the Wells Fargo analysts. "And while it's fair to assume that the metro markets may become more challenging to penetrate in the next 1-2 years as the carriers conserve spectrum capacity for mobile, new opportunities will emerge in rural America as new swaths of midband spectrum are built outside dense metro corridors."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
October 13, 2022 FTTR Realize Experience Monetization at Home
October 13, 2022 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey: Results and Analysis
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 19, 2022 Integrated Risk Management Approach into the Telecom Market
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to get ahead in volatile times with a software-defined network By Sanjay Kumar
China Unicom Jiangsu Completes First-Phase Commercial Deployment of OTN P2MP Private Lines to Enable Digital Transformation of SMEs By Huawei
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reflects on its transformation journey accelerate Indonesia Digital Transformation By Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE