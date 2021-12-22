Wireless, airline industries tout 'productive discussions' on C-band

WASHINGTON – Below is a joint statement from CTIA – the wireless industry association, the Aerospace Industries Association, and Airlines for America about our ongoing collaboration to find a data-driven solution and deploy 5G while preserving aviation safety. The wireless industry remains fully committed to launch 5G in the C-band on Jan. 5, 2022.

"We are pleased that after productive discussions we will be working together to share the available data from all parties to identify the specific areas of concern for aviation. The best technical experts from across both industries will be working collectively to identify a path forward, in coordination with the FAA and FCC.

"Our belief is that by working collaboratively in good faith on a data-driven solution, we can achieve our shared goal of deploying 5G while preserving aviation safety."

CTIA