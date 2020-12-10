Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Will the iPhone be the spark that 5G needs?

News Analysis Robert Clark 10/12/2020
Comment (0)

There's a lot riding on the unveiling of the Apple 5G iPhone on Tuesday.

While 5G is hardly in trouble, despite some high expectations, it does need a spark to kick-start the market.

At the very least, we can be fairly certain the 5G iPhones will drive subscriptions and data consumption.

Signs of that are evident in South Korea, where operators are tipped to boost their aggregate profit this quarter by 17%.

There's nothing comparable to the iPhone in generating excitement about wireless.

As usual, the Apple event is shrouded in secrecy, though we have some well-credentialed sources to guide us.

Analyst Kuo Ming-chi, who has deep contacts in Apple's supply chain and a strong track record of iPhone forecasts, predicts Apple will release four phones: two 6.1-inch models (the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro), a 5.8-inch iPhone mini and a 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max.

He predicts the iPhone 12 will be the big seller, accounting for around 40% of shipments.

Apple's late arrival on the 5G scene means many of the world's 1 billion iPhone users are itching to upgrade.

In the US, where it has a 40% market share, demand for 5G devices is already climbing, Counterpoint Research numbers show.

Counterpoint says 5G accounted for 3% of smartphone sales in Q1 and 14% in August. With the iPhone set to debut, it predicts 5G smartphones to make up around 20% of total sales in 2020.

China has already clocked up 80 million 5G subs but is also hoping for a little Apple magic.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The Chinese operators might be offering some of the world's lowest 5G prices and the most advanced B2B platforms. But after committing 180 billion yuan ($26.7 billion) to 5G this year, each has suffered a 20% slump in stock price and badly needs some return on effort.

Yet the biggest thing that the new iPhone brings won't be the 5G chip.

"Smartphone buyers tend to be more motivated by improved features such as screen size, better cameras and longer battery life," the Wall Street Journal reported, pointing to the much larger display introduced in 2014 that spurred Apple's best ever sales cycle.

Similarly, the triple-lens cameras on the iPhone 11 Pro last year also drove higher sales of the flagship device.

It is Apple's creativity and ability to grasp the possibilities of new technology that operators, consumers and investors are counting on. On past form, the 5G business is about to get a jolt.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 13, 2020 Develop a Strategy to Become an Enterprise Edge Expert
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 19, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day One: The Next Wave of 5G
October 20, 2020 Transforming 5G Networks With Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 21, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day Two: Private Mobile Networks
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 22, 2020 Cloud Native – The Next Frontier of Network Transformation
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security Assurance Is Essential in a 5G World By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE