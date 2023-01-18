Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Why AT&T is relinquishing spectrum in Mexico

News Analysis
Comment (0)

According to a number of reports, AT&T is returning some of the spectrum it purchased in Mexico back to the country's regulator, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT). The move is noteworthy considering AT&T has spent billions of dollars acquiring spectrum in the US market, and continues to push US regulators to release more spectrum for 5G there.

"This transaction has been part of AT&T's spectrum portfolio strategy, where various factors have been taken into account, including the cost of spectrum. The company has previously pointed out that Mexico has one of the most expensive spectrum costs, which causes fewer people to be connected, putting investments at risk and creating barriers to competition," said a spokesperson for AT&T's Mexican business, when questioned by Light Reading about the reports.

AT&T is returning some AWS and 850MHz spectrum across Mexico, including some covering Mexico City. This would be the second time AT&T has relinquished spectrum following its decision to return 800MHz spectrum back to the Mexican government in 2020.

In explaining its decision, a representative from AT&T Mexico pointed to a recent essay by Ryan Berg, director of the Americas Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). "From a public policy level, high spectrum fees set by the Mexican government present a major obstacle for telecommunications operators to expand broadband connectivity and mobile service to citizens in Mexico's most rural regions," Berg wrote earlier this year.

In Mexico, companies that buy spectrum in an auction often pay an upfront fee as well as an annual usage fee.

AT&T's move comes as the IFT prepares to auction off more lowband and midband spectrum for 5G later this year. The country's regulator has promised lower spectrum costs after holding an auction in 2021 where just 10% of the spectrum on offer was acquired.

(Source: Xinhua/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Xinhua/Alamy Stock Photo)

AT&T entered the Mexican market in 2015 via the purchases of Iusacell and, later, Nextel Mexico. Since then, the company has invested several billion dollars to upgrade its network there.

At the end of 2021, AT&T Mexico said it would launch 5G in the country via its 2.5GHz holdings (the same spectrum that underpins T-Mobile's midband 5G network in the US). At the end of last year, AT&T Mexico said it would cover 25 cities in Mexico with 5G, according to RCR Wireless.

However, AT&T continues to struggle against Mexican market leader America Movil. According to Mordor Intelligence, America Movil commands 61% of the Mexican mobile market, outpacing Telefónica's 19% and AT&T's 15%. However, AT&T today counts roughly 21 million customers in Mexico, up almost 8% from a year ago. It also has a major network-sharing agreement with Movistar (Telefónica) wherein Telefónica divested much of its network and spectrum in the country in order to piggyback on AT&T's network there.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE