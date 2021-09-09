Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Whisper, a WISP, finds something better than 5G

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/9/2021
Comment (0)

"I don't believe 5G is necessarily the right tool for WISPs," said Nathan Stooke, the CEO of Whisper, one of the thousands of wireless Internet service providers (WISPs) around the US. "It just gets very, very expensive."

But Stooke believes he has found the right tool for Whisper's fixed wireless efforts: equipment from Tarana Wireless.

"Tarana sounds too good to be true, but it's really too good to be true," Stooke told Light Reading recently.

And no, Stooke said Tarana is not paying him directly to be a spokesperson for the company, nor is it paying Whisper to install its equipment. "We're putting this [information] out because I firmly believe in it," Stooke said.

In search of solutions

According to Stooke, Whisper traces a long and winding journey to Tarana. Stooke founded the company in 2003, in the very, very early days of fixed wireless. He said he discovered the technology while attempting to help his neighbors get online, and in the subsequent years slowly built a multimillion-dollar business covering parts of six states and 20,000 total customers.

Over the course of that buildout, Stooke said Whisper has worked with a number of equipment suppliers, including Motorola, Ubiquiti and Cambium Networks. He said Whisper has also dabbled in using 4G LTE technology for its fixed wireless Internet offerings that today stretch across fully 1,000 transmission sites. "We've tried everything," he said.

But it was the FCC's CAF II program in 2018 that pushed Stooke to look for alternatives to slower, proprietary offerings and expensive LTE fixed wireless equipment. "That's when I came across Tarana," he said, explaining that Whisper will receive a total of $220 million over the next several years from the FCC's CAF II program, which is designed to help fund the construction of Internet services in rural areas.

Using 40MHz of spectrum in the 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum band, Stooke said Whisper has been able to provide more than 100 Mbit/s speeds to large numbers of customers across miles of territory. And though that's not necessarily groundbreaking, Stooke said Tarana's "secret sauce" involves preventing interference in its transmissions. By doing so, Tarana's equipment allows Whisper to provide services to a much larger number of customers, across a much larger area, and at a much lower cost, than it could with other products from other providers, including those offering 4G LTE and 5G equipment.

That interference protection "allows them to solve the other problems we have," Stooke said, explaining that the technology also addresses issues related to network capacity, customers on the outskirts of Whisper's coverage area, and connections affected by foliage or weather. "It's really neat how solving the one problem of interference actually solved a lot of other problems," he said.

Whisper often positions Tarana's receiver on the top of customers' homes. (Source: Tarana)
Whisper often positions Tarana's receiver on the top of customers' homes.
(Source: Tarana)

A new preferred vendor

Stooke said Whisper has so far deployed Tarana's equipment across 40 of its transmission sites and is planning to use the company's technology exclusively in the future. He said Whisper now expects to meet its CAF II buildout obligations "in large part because of what Tarana brings to the table."

Whisper isn't Tarana's only fan. The company announced $50 million in financing earlier this year, and operators ranging from GeoLinks to ATN International are among the fixed wireless providers testing its technology.

Tarana was one of a number of companies in the early 2010s hoping to sell wireless backhaul technology for small cells. As the small cell opportunity dried up, Tarana turned its sights to fixed wireless – a related market that can also make use of fixed, high-speed wireless connections.

Stooke's comments on the economics of using 5G for fixed wireless Internet services are noteworthy considering Verizon and T-Mobile are both embarking on major expansions of their respective 5G-powered fixed wireless Internet offerings. However, both companies have said that the economics of their respective efforts are unique because they're already offering profitable mobile services, and plan to use that same equipment to offer newer fixed wireless services in areas where they expect to have excess network capacity.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 15, 2021 Cable Goes to the Edge
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
BT Demonstrates Architectural Benefits of Disaggregated Network By By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE