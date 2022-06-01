What's the Story: 5G networks on C-band spectrum stalled

Mike Dano, editorial director of 5G and mobile strategies for Light Reading, joins the podcast to discuss why AT&T and Verizon are delaying their deployment of 5G networks on the C-band spectrum, the broader industry implications of that delay and what to expect next.

Related posts:

— Nicole Ferraro, site editor, Broadband World News; senior editor, global broadband coverage, Light Reading. Host of "The Divide" on the Light Reading Podcast.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading