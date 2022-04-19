What's the Story? Tier 2s are bullish about 5G





Light Reading's Mike Dano joins the podcast to discuss his trip to the Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) show, why T-Mobile had a presence at a show typically attended by Tier 2 operators and why smaller carriers are investing in 5G. He also explains what these smaller service providers have planned for funding from the federal government's infrastructure deal, and why they're showing a growing interest in utilizing public clouds.

Related posts:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading