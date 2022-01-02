What's the story? T-Mobile pursues purchase of 2.5GHz spectrum

What's the story? T-Mobile pursues purchase of 2.5GHz spectrum2/1/2022
Today we're talking with Mike Dano about T-Mobile's efforts to purchase 2.5GHz spectrum licenses, why it's trying to purchase those licenses now, who the competition is and what it means for the industry at large.
"Now it's getting really messy because other companies can come and buy these licenses," explains Dano. "T-Mobile can buy them, but it sets up the potential for Verizon or this investment company called WCO to buy the licenses from under T-Mobile."
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading