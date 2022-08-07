What's the story? Mike Dano on WCO, wireless wins and woes

What's the story? Mike Dano on WCO, wireless wins and woes7/8/2022
In this episode, Light Reading's Mike Dano discusses growth predictions for the wireless industry in 2022 and why Verizon's forecast might be a little bleaker than those of AT&T and T-Mobile. He also explains the battle between WCO Spectrum and T-Mobile over the purchase of 2.5GHz spectrum licenses from academic institutions.
Here are just a few things covered in this podcast:
- Update on wireless industry and growth predictions for 2022 (01:10)
- Why postpaid customers are more valuable to wireless providers (03:00)
- AT&T and T-Mobile pull ahead of Verizon in growth of postpaid customers (04:37)
- Impact of inflation on the wireless market (06:18)
- WCO Spectrum and T-Mobile battle over 2.5GHz spectrum licenses (08:29)
- Benefits of leasing versus owning spectrum (12:04)
- Impact of T-Mobile's right of first refusal to purchase the licenses (13:30)
Related stories and links:
- US wireless bubble to deflate a little, but it hasn't popped yet
- WCO's Winnick takes huge swing at T-Mobile: 'You should be ashamed'
- Inside the messy world of T-Mobile's midband 5G spectrum licenses
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading