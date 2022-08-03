Sign In Register
5G

What's the Story? Iain Morris escapes robot dogs to bring MWC recap

3/8/2022


Light Reading's Iain Morris joins the podcast to share highlights from last week's Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona. He discusses how attendance compared to pre-COVID-19 times, themes that emerged such as the metaverse, his thoughts on the slowest 5G-powered barman on Earth, whether robot dogs can be trusted and more.

Morris also provides updates on drama that unfolded outside the walls of the Fira as telecom companies halted business in Russia, and Ericsson had to answer why the company "initially kept quiet about the possibility it may have paid Islamic State to use Iraqi roads."

For more MWC coverage from Light Reading, check out the MWC Resource Center.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

