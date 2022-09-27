What's the story? Helium Mobile's high hopes for MVNO

What's the story? Helium Mobile's high hopes for MVNO9/27/2022
Mike Dano returns to the podcast to discuss Helium Mobile, which recently signed an MVNO agreement with T-Mobile. Helium Mobile customers will be able to access T-Mobile's existing 5G network and the do-it-yourself, Helium-branded 4G network in exchange for cryptocurrency rewards. Mike explains how the MVNO will work and which new and noteworthy elements Helium Mobile will bring into the US wireless industry.
You can download a lightly edited transcript of the podcast here.
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading