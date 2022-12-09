What's the story? German telcos face geopolitical troubles

In this episode, Light Reading's Iain Morris explains why German service providers could be in hot water. Germany's reliance on Russian energy sources, plus the use of networking technology from Huawei, could present some serious problems now and in the long term for German service providers.

You can download an unedited transcript of the podcast here. If you want to skip around and listen, here are some highlights in this interview:

Why Germany's relationships with Russia and China could present problems for German service providers (00:46)

How Deutsche Telekom's customers could be impacted by energy shortages, and the consequences of tricky trade relations (03:06)

Long-term impacts of German telcos' collaboration with Huawei (07:48)

Privacy concerns for mobile customers traveling through Germany (09:28)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading