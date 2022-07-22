What's the story? Cox undeterred by false starts into mobile biz

What's the story? Cox undeterred by false starts into mobile biz7/22/2022
Light Reading's Mike Dano joins the podcast to discuss Cox Communications' new mobile service. He explains why it was a long time coming, why T-Mobile tried to slow Cox's deployment with a lawsuit, which service provider Cox ultimately chose to partner with on the mobile service, and more.
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading