What's the story? '2022 is the year of T-Mobile'

Light Reading's Mike Dano explains why T-Mobile now claims to be the biggest wireless network operator in the world. He also discusses T-Mobile's strategies around spectrum acquisition, its fixed wireless access service and more. In addition, Dano weighs in on the new iPhone 14 and its satellite connectivity feature.

You can download an unedited transcript of the podcast here. If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:

Why T-Mobile claims to be the biggest wireless network operator in the world (01:26)

How T-Mobile got ahead of AT&T and Verizon (02:51)

T-Mobile's spectrum strategy (04:55)

Satellite connectivity on the iPhone 14 (08:09)

Are T-Mobile's past security breaches still a concern? (12:42)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading