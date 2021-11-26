What's the story? The $22 billion Andromeda spectrum auction

On this episode, we talk with Light Reading's Mike Dano about all things spectrum auctions, including the "Andromeda" auction, which just wrapped up with $22 billion in bids. We also get into the subject of broadband mapping and how spectrum could be used to tackle the digital divide.

While we don't have the results of the Andromeda (or C-Band) auction yet, Dano says "it's a really good bet that AT&T bought a lot of that," with most estimates placing their spend at around $9 billion. "I think there's pretty strong indications that Dish spent $5 billion or more in the Andromeda auction, which is a big deal, because, as you may know, they don't have a mobile network yet."

— Nicole Ferraro, site editor, Broadband World News; senior editor, global broadband coverage, Light Reading. Host, "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" on the Light Reading Podcast