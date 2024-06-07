What we know about Jio's homegrown 5G solution

Jio is unlike any other Indian telco in its vision to make a mark in global telecom vendor space. Is it ready to walk the talk?

Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor

June 7, 2024

3 Min Read
Signal bars on a phone.
(Source: Westend61 GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

The recent news about Reliance Industries' Radisys being part of Next Gen InfraCo (NGIC), which would be setting up a 5G network in Ghana, has put the spotlight on an in-house 5G solution developed by the company. Radisys is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, which is also the parent company of Reliance Jio, India's largest service provider.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of parent company Reliance Industries, initially announced in 2020 that "Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. This will enable us to launch world-class 5G services in India, using 100% homegrown technologies and solutions." Once this was deployed in India, it planned to look at export opportunities in the global market.

Now, Radisys's presence in the NGIC indicates that Jio is ready to start its journey as a telecom vendor. Apart from Radisys, Microsoft, TechM and Nokia are other vendors involved in the NGIC. 

Is Jio ready to make the global leap? 

Four years ago, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio would sell in-house developed 5G telecom gear in the global market after deploying it in India.

At last year's Reliance Industries' Annual General Meeting (AGM), Ambani claimed that Jio's 5G rollout is using its own 5G stack. "Today, our 5G rollout is powered by Jio's own 100% in-house developed 5G stack, which perfectly aligns with our Prime Minister's Atmanirbhar [translated as self-reliant] vision. It features advanced technologies like Standalone 5G architecture, Carrier Aggregation and Network Slicing, with advanced AI/ML capabilities that optimize our vast network for unparalleled quality, reliability and user experience. And it is designed to seamlessly integrate with the 4G and 5G equipment from other global vendors," Ambani said. 

He went on to say, "Jio's own portfolio of 5G radios range from small cells to large tower-based radios, addressing the entire spectrum of outdoor and indoor usage scenarios."

However, Jio's 5G network is not entirely powered by an in-house developed 5G stack. The company is almost entirely using 5G RAN from prominent vendors Ericsson, Samsung and Nokia, not what it has developed on its own. "There have been some tests of Jio's 5G radios, but as far as I know it is not deployed in its networks," a senior telecom executive said. 

Little is known about Reliance's homegrown 5G solution. "If you and I buy a 5G Jio SIM and roam every corner of this country, there is not one base station you will cross that is made in India," a Jio executive told the Ken, a Bengaluru-based digital publication.  

However, the website for Jio Platforms, the parent company of Jio Infocomm, claims to offer an end-to-end 5G portfolio, including radio, core and automation platforms. According to media reports, now the company has started working on 6G core.

According to senior industry executives, the company is known to have developed certain components of the network. "Jio has developed its 5G core, which is deployed in their 5G network in India. It is also doing the entire managed services in-house. It has also developed its Open RAN solution, but it is not deployed in India as yet. From what I understand, Jio has also done significant research and development in 5G FWA [Fixed Wireless Access] as well," said an industry veteran on condition of anonymity.

The FY21 annual report said that the company "completed testing of indigenously developed end-to-end Jio 5G Radio and Core Network Solution for a self-sufficient and cost-effective rollout in the near future."

Jio launched 5G services in October 2022 and offers pan-India coverage with over 100 million subscribers. As the company looks to make a mark in the global telecom network, it will look at smaller markets like Ghana and other African countries, which are in the initial stages of providing 5G services. This would give it an opportunity to further develop its product range and address any issues. It remains to be seen if it is able to repeat its success as a service provider in India in the global telecom vendor space. 

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gagandeep Kaur

Gagandeep Kaur

Contributing Editor

With more than a decade of experience, Gagandeep Kaur Sodhi has worked for the most prominent Indian communications industry publications including Dataquest, Business Standard, The Times of India, and Voice&Data, as well as for Light Reading. Delhi-based Kaur, who has knowledge of and covers a broad range of telecom industry developments, regularly interacts with the senior management of companies in India's telecom sector and has been directly responsible for delegate and speaker acquisition for prominent events such as Mobile Broadband Summit, 4G World India, and Next Generation Packet Transport Network.

See more from Gagandeep Kaur
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Chinese flag in front of an office building.
Finance
China telco growth slowing on weaker enterprise demand
China telco growth slowing on weaker enterprise demand

Jun 7, 2024

Group of five people holding smartphones.
AI & Machine Learning
Operators to play a 'tricky game' with AI-capable smartphone sales – Canalys report
Operators to play a 'tricky game' with AI-capable smartphone sales – Canalys report

Jun 7, 2024

Upside down dead piggy bank with copy space. Bankruptcy concept. 3d illustration.
Broadband
The ACP is not dead yet
The ACP is not dead yet

Jun 7, 2024

Colorful fiber optic lights
Broadband
In Europe, fiber's the future, but HFC has a long life ahead
In Europe, fiber's the future, but HFC has a long life ahead

Jun 7, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Our Latest Videos

NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield speaks at Network X Americas 2024
Digital Divide
NTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEADNTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEAD
Ericsson's Paul Challoner
Open RAN
Ericsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN dealEricsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN deal
GFiber CTO John Keib speaks at Network X Americas in Irving, Texas.
OSS/BSS/CX
GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'
Broadband Forum CEO Craig Thomas at Network X Americas
Broadband
Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'
Lori Thomas, SVP of Strategic Engagement and Transformation, MetTel
The Edge Network
MetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunitiesMetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunities