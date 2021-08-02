Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

What I learned watching John Legere's Instagram call-in show

DanoVision Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 2/8/2021
Comment (0)

It's been almost a year since John Legere stepped down as CEO of T-Mobile, ending a truly incredible run during which he remade a failing, fourth-place operator into a real competitive threat to heavyweights AT&T and Verizon.

So what's Legere doing now? Hosting call-in shows on Instagram, for one.

I've been lucky enough to cover Legere since he first stepped out into public as the long-haired, foul-mouthed showman of T-Mobile. Legere injected a breath of fresh air into an industry long dominated by a mostly interchangeable series of staid, dour chief executives. And while his we're-smarter-than-them shtick got a little tiresome after a while, the "uncarrier" innovations he brought to T-Mobile – Netflix on Us, Binge On – were clearly groundbreaking.

However, as T-Mobile's successes grew, Legere began to dabble in social media activities that seemed to go above and beyond his role as T-Mobile's CEO. He amassed millions of Twitter followers. He live-streamed his jogs around New York. He created a show on Facebook called "Slow Cooker Sunday" where he, like, made food with a slow cooker. Millions of people watched this show. He eventually published a slow cooker recipe book with a foreword from Martha Stewart; proceeds from the book go to the charity Feeding America.

I never did quite understand the non-CEO stuff that Legere did on social media. He always wore T-Mobile-branded apparel during his events, but it ultimately just seemed to be a hobby for someone who enjoyed the limelight rather than an attempt to gain more wireless customers.

This all brings me to Legere's new Instagram call-in show, #CallOnJohn. He's been promoting the event on Twitter for a while, so I decided to download the Instagram app to see what Legere might be up to now. [Ed. note: We'll embed the show here but you may have to watch the replay using the Instagram app.]

The show appeared to be set in Legere's home office in his mansion in Florida. He began the show by going over some of the big news from the past few weeks: He watched the Super Bowl, he stayed up for Elon Musk's appearance on Clubhouse, he watched the rise and fall of Gamestop's stock like the rest of us but didn't invest in it. By this point, around 350 people were tuned in to his Instagram show.

Legere continued to beat the drum for T-Mobile. He wore a T-Mobile-branded shirt and talked about the operator's Super Bowl ads. He said it was a "rough life" being a CEO, and he was glad he turned the job over to T-Mobile's current CEO Mike Sievert because "it was my time to go." He said he's playing a lot of golf. His hair was short.

After a bit more friendly banter with viewers, who could type questions and comments to Legere via a chatbox, Legere took a few video calls from the audience. One masked caller from New York City asked Legere if he preferred New York or Florida. Legere said he liked New York City better and commended the caller for wearing a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Another caller, a young woman wearing a hijab, asked Legere what he thought about the current political climate, with President Biden replacing Trump. Legere said that he was "aligning behind the current president" but that he's not a firm supporter of either Biden or Trump. He acknowledged that America remains divided politically, and said that "we've got to just move past it" and work together.

These comments were interesting considering Legere has openly floated the possibility of running for office, though hasn't said anything specific about where or when that might happen.

After around 15 minutes of this, Legere then pivoted to an Apple Watch and iPad giveaway – the stated purpose of the event. Winners were selected via a handful of silly contests, like "if Lifetime made a movie of my life, what would it be called?" The winner was "50 shades of magenta, starring slow cooker." Another contest involved picking Legere's favorite Instagram emoji. (Spoiler: It's the one wearing a mask.)

After another ten minutes of #CallOnJohn, I tuned out.

What to make of all this? Is Legere flexing his social media muscles in preparation for some kind of national political career? Is he restless in retirement and looking for something to occupy his time? Is he looking to replicate the success of "Slow Cooker Sunday" into some kind of new career as a social media influencer? Does he just miss the spotlight, and want to interact with people who appreciate his dad jokes?

I honestly don't know. What I do know is that Legere is a smart guy, and social media savviness is an increasingly valuable skill. I had assumed that Legere might step into another CEO role, either at a big company or a startup, after ending his tenure at T-Mobile. A political campaign would also make some sense, given similar efforts by the likes of Carly Fiorina or Andrew Yang. Whatever he does, it looks like he's going to apply some of the "uncarrier," out-of-left-field strategy to it.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from DanoVision
The great 5G land grab gets complicated

SBA is leasing space on thousands of structures owned by utility PG&E for a period of 100 years. It's an example of the increasingly complicated market for vertical real estate.

Why Verizon keeps promoting 5G at the Super Bowl

Although Verizon's overall 5G strategy has been mostly corona'ed, there are plenty of reasons for the company to continue pushing its '5G Built Right' advertising campaign.

Did the US small cell market finally break open?

In the same quarter that Verizon ordered 15,000 small cells from Crown Castle, T-Mobile canceled an order for 5,700. On balance though, analysts remain positive about the small cell market.

It looks like Verizon rescued its cable MVNO business

Comcast plans to resume stock buybacks, an indication it did not bid heavily on C-band licenses. That, combined with the company's new MVNO deal, likely indicates Verizon will keep its cable strategy intact.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN and O-RAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE