VVDN, STL announce partnership on 5G solutions

GURUGRAM, India – VVDN, a complete end-to-end product engineering, cloud and manufacturing company is chosen by STL (NSE: STRTECH), an industry leading integrator of data networks, as the engineering and ODM partner for development of few indigenous 5G Products and Solutions.

VVDN's Design & ODM Services combine 13+ years of network and telecom experience for end-to-end product engineering, manufacturing and support. VVDN's labs and Centers of Excellence (CoEs) offer expertise across 5G domains including 5G RAN, 5G RF, 5G Cloud/Digital including Network Slicing Orchestration, oRAN/cRAN/ vRAN Services etc.

STL is an industry leading integrator of data networks, with core capabilities in optical connectivity and virtual mobile edge solutions. STL is working towards empowering Mobile Network Operators to build best in class networks and enable them to build open, disaggregated and cloud native fixed wireline and 5G mobile access networks.

With VVDN's experience in radio manufacturing and STL's focus on edge solutions, both the companies will collectively ideate, design, and develop innovative solutions to support critical infrastructure for 5G. The solutions will enable operators worldwide to address multiple deployment use cases with faster time to market.

