VVDN announces O-RAN Fronthaul IP in 7-2x split option

GURUGRAM, India – VVDN Technologies announces its Fronthaul Solution based on the O-RAN 7-2x functional split option between gNB-DU and gNB-RU. The IP can support multiple fronthaul interfaces and each fronthaul can carry up to 8 Layers of uncompressed IQ samples, each of 100MHz bandwidth with SCS of 30 kHz over a 25G interface and it will be further focused on the following,

eCPRI IP Solution for O-RAN Transportation

IEEE 1588 PTP support block IP for Synchronization

Smart Interconnect for Packet classification and Quality of Service (QoS)

Support multiple compressions/de-compressions like Block floating-point (BFP) and modulation compression

Scalable Architecture

VVDN is taking a significant approach in the 5G space with its end-to-end software and hardware expertise. The ORAN Fronthaul IP in the 7-2x split option will help in interface simplicity, transport bandwidth scalability, interoperability, lower RU complexity, and function symmetry. Not only this, offloading the PHY function to gNB-DU will help to minimize the complexity and cost of RU, thus allowing a minimal change in the gNB-RU side due to the change in 3GPP specifications. It will also help to limit the electronics needed at the antenna site - this lowers the cost as cooling components will not be needed at the antenna site and the following sectors would be benefitted from the solution,

DU-RRU vendors

ISP Provider

5G Telecom

VVDN Telecom