Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Volta announces support for Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/23/2020
Comment (0)

BOSTON – Volta Networks today announced its full support for the Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG), an open approach to build out 5G transport networks. The requirements were created by the Telecom Infra Project's (TIP) Open Optical & Packet Transport (OOPT) project group and has gained significant traction in the telecommunications and networking industries. DCSG is critical to the development and deployment of 5G technology on a global scale and enables a series of technical features and new services. Volta's solution is fully tested, DCSG compliant and generally available now for customer deployments.

Volta Networks has completed all required testing on its Volta Elastic Virtual Routing Engine (VEVRE) in order to meet DCSG requirements, including testing in tier-one service provider labs and in the TIP PlugFest, which verifies interoperability among different products.

"We are happy to see how Volta Networks has been able to achieve this important milestone in a very short period of time," said David Hutton, Chief Engineer at the Telecom Infra Project. "There is great momentum behind TIP's DCSG solution with a number of commercial deployments happening across the world. This has only been possible because of partners like Volta which are fully committed to develop open and disaggregated solutions through collaborating with the wider industry ecosystem."

The company has also conducted testing with several equipment vendors, including Edgecore Networks. Unlike other virtual routing approaches which are limited to x86 platforms, Volta is the only vendor to support multiple virtual routers on an ASIC-based platform.

"Edgecore and Volta Networks are committed to bringing the benefits of open networking to customers, so thorough interoperability testing of Volta's software with our switching hardware is important to verify DCSG compliance," said Michael Ward, Vice President of Business Development – Software at Edgecore Networks. "As telecommunications providers continue to demand higher capacity, easier scalability and more features, an open networking ecosystem has become the preferred path to meeting the requirements of service provider networks."

The extensive testing demonstrates Volta's support for key features including IEEE 1588 Precision Timing Protocol (PTP), segment routing, hierarchical Quality-of-Service (QoS) on ingress and egress, traditional routing protocols, and Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS). DCSG is critical to enabling 5G transport networks to support RAN disaggregation as well as new 5G services such as network slicing, Radio Access Networks (RAN) Sharing and Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC).

The testing follows Volta's ongoing momentum with carriers and its continued alignment with TIP programs and standards. In March, Volta announced its support for TIP's Disaggregated Open Routers (DOR) initiative and joined the DOR project team, driving research into new network architectures and services. In 2019, Volta was named a finalist for TIP's DCSG technical specification. The finalists were based on an RFI issued by Vodafone, TIM Brasil and Telefonica, and vendors were reviewed for solution architecture, functionality, scalability, availability and solution roadmap. Volta also was named a strategic partner for Fujitsu's expanded Smart xHaul transport solution to accelerate seamless and efficient evolution to 5G networks.

VEVRE is a virtual routing platform that reduces total cost of ownership by 90% compared to legacy routers, delivers unprecedented scale with up to 255 virtual routers per switch as well as support for industry standard routing protocols and carrier automation. Because Volta is a full-featured routing services platform, the support for carrier-grade operations standards greatly reduces the OpEx component of the total cost of ownership. Automating service creation coupled with the responsiveness from Volta's network programmability speeds time to revenue and ensures SLAs while keeping cost as low as possible.

Last month, Volta was named a winner in Light Reading's Leading Lights Awards 2020 for the Most Innovative Telco Cloud Product Strategy. The company was also named an IDC Innovator for disaggregated routing platforms, received a Network Innovation Award for cloud-based routing from TechTarget and was named a top telecom disruptor by Fierce Telecom.

"The carrier community had defined the requirements, and Volta has completed all of the required testing to be fully DCSG compliant and offer a full range of features, including PTP, QoS, and Segment Routing," said Jose-Miguel Pulido, Sales Chief Technology Officer at Volta Networks. "DCSG plays an important role in making 5G a reality on a widespread basis, and our extensive testing and work with several labs, customers and with TIP shows our commitment to DCSG."

Volta Networks

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 29, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G platform - Bridging business and network to empower next generation monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
Wi-Fi 6 and 5G: Better Together By Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE