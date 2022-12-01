Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Vodafone Germany hits 50% 5G milestone

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 1/12/2022
Comment (0)

After Telefónica Germany became the last of the three main German mobile network operators (MNO) to switch off its 3G network in December 2021, the focus can now be placed entirely on the upgrade and expansion of 4G and the deployment of new 5G networks.

The three MNOs are certainly in agreement on one key aspect: that 5G is being rolled out faster than any previous mobile network standard. The latest update comes from Vodafone Germany, which said its 5G network now covers 45 million people in the country, or more than half of the German population of around 83 million.

Vodafone Germany CEO Hannes Ametsreiter hailed the rapid rollout of the new network, saying it is being deployed twice as fast as originally planned. The original goal had been to supply around 20 million people with 5G by the start of 2022. Vodafone now expects to be able to offer 5G fixed wireless access services to more than 60 million people by 2023.

So far, the German operator has deployed a total of 18,000 5G antennas at 6,000 locations. It noted that it relies on a mix of frequency bands, with 3.6GHz used in city centers and in large venues, 1.8GHz in residential areas and suburbs, and 800MHz for more rural regions. Furthermore, it has deployed its first antenna in the 26GHz band, in the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Vodafone also boasted that 5G standalone is already being deployed in many areas, and can be accessed by customers with certain Oppo and Samsung smartphones.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Rivals Deutsche Telekom (DT) and Telefónica Deutschland (O2) are also busily building out their own 5G networks.

In December 2021, DT said 63,000 antennas are now transmitting 5G, while 3,500 antennas have been upgraded to support 5G standalone. The operator also claimed its 5G network now covers 90% of Germany's population and said it is aiming to achieve 90% geographic coverage by 2025.

Telefónica Deutschland said it would cover 50% of the population with 5G by the end of 2022, with 30% achieved by the end of 2021. The operator aims to cover the entire population with its 5G network by the end of 2025.

Three becomes four

A fourth 5G network is also on the cards: United Internet-owned 1&1 is building what it claims will be Germany's most modern 5G network. Indeed, the operator has been putting the pieces in place for its new network. For example, it concluded a new national roaming agreement with Telefónica, expanded its fiber-optic network, prepared a detailed antenna network plan, and signed up Japan's Rakuten Mobile as its mobile network construction partner.

In December, it also signed an agreement with tower company Vantage Towers for the provision of passive infrastructure. Vantage Towers will be providing 1&1 access to up to 5,000 existing sites.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
January 13, 2022 5Grows Together: The First Look At A 5Gigaverse Ecosystem
January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE