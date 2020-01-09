Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Virtually unstoppable: Zoom revenues quadruple thanks to COVID-19

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 9/1/2020
Comment (0)

"Zoom is now integrated into all aspects of our lives," says Chief Financial Officer Kelly Steckelberg.

Many companies make flamboyant claims in announcing their half-year earnings, as Zoom did this morning, but this one seems an understatement.

Zooming around: Working from home – or outside the Duomo in Milan – thanks to COVID-19 has seen Zoom's profits soar. (Source: Guilhem Vellut on Flickr CC 2.0)
Zooming around: Working from home – or outside the Duomo in Milan – thanks to COVID-19 has seen Zoom's profits soar.
(Source: Guilhem Vellut on Flickr CC 2.0)

Zoom's revenues jumped by an unbelievable yearly 355% in the second quarter, to $663.5 million, after COVID-19 made the videoconferencing platform part of many people's daily routine.

When its last fiscal year ended, in January 2020, it had made $600 million in revenue in the previous 12 months. After coronavirus, for the 12 months ending July 31, that was $1.3 billion.

For the 12 months of 2020, it says, that should now reach $2.4 billion.

Zoom says it now has over 300 million daily users. Before the pandemic, that number was 10 million.


Let the Zoom times roll
Zoom has become a symbol of the new flexibility of homeworking, as the global pandemic has taken the world virtual.

And it equally has become a symbol of everything that's lacking in the new abnormal.

With the brand rocketing to visibility – March saw daily traffic on its download page increase by 535% – the videoconferencing platform has become part of every industry's attempts to find a way of coping with corona life.

In July, Formula One struck a partnership with the video meeting platform, as motor sport tries to find a substitute for its corporate hospitality business.

Corporate hospitality accounted for $358 million of its $2 billion revenue in 2019. In its upscale Paddock Club, tickets cost $3,800 for two days.

It also has been a year when the platform has needed to cope with capacity and security concerns, as it has had to scale up much, much faster than it had planned.

In space: Backdrop selection for your Zoom call has become a big part of meeting prep #thankscoronavirus. (Source: Steve Jurvetson on Flickr CC 2.0)
In space: Backdrop selection for your Zoom call has become a big part of meeting prep #thankscoronavirus.
(Source: Steve Jurvetson on Flickr CC 2.0)

Early in lockdown, in March, the platform responded to concerns about its security by saying that it offered "end-to-end" encryption on its video calls.

Until it turned out it didn't.

In March, the FBI said it was investigating the new phenomenon of "zoombombing," where hackers could take advantage of the easily-guessed URL format to infiltrate meetings, often interjecting racial slurs and threats.

In April, the US Senate's Serjeant at Arms asked members not to use Zoom's service, because of security worries.

As universities and schools come back in the next few weeks to a part-physical, part-virtual existence, and Harvard at least has said all its instruction will be virtual, critics have said education providers need to offer more than "Zoom from your room."

And at the end of August, many US schools taking advantage of Zoom's offer of free access to its enterprise-grade version found they couldn't log in.


I am the Yuan and only
It remains to be seen if its Chinese links will bring it serious difficulties, as the US and China seem headed towards a tech Cold War.

But it currently seems an expression of both the US and Chinese dreams.

Its founder, Eric Yuan, the son of mining engineers in east China, as a young boy would collect construction scraps to recycle them for cash.

He emigrated to Silicon Valley aged 27, getting a US visa on his ninth try.

Want to know more about cable and video? Check out our dedicated cable and video channel here on Light Reading.

He became VP of engineering at WebEx, the web conferencing company Cisco bought in 2007.

When he took his company public in April 2019, he only met big investors on Zoom.

Other platforms, including Skype, Microsoft Teams and Cisco's Webex, also have each seen their use soar since March.

Tech's biggest firms, aghast at its runaway success, are now trying to play catch-up. Facebook now offers group chats for 50. Google has quickly tried to integrate its Meet video app with its email service. Verizon acquired BlueJeans Network in mid-March.

For the moment, at least, Zoom remains in the privileged position of being the one everyone else is chasing.

Related posts:

— Padraig Belton, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2020 6GHz band for 5G: the Opportunities for Society
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE