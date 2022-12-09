Viettel selects Infinera synch solution for 5G rollout in Vietnam

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Viettel Network Corporation – member of Viettel Group, the largest telecommunications service provider in Vietnam – has selected Infinera's Optical Timing Channel 2.0 (OTC2.0) solution to prepare its synchronization network for Viettel's 5G pilot rollout. Infinera's technology enables Viettel to seamlessly build a network that offers 5G services with ease, high resiliency, and high performance across its distribution network.

As Viettel Networks modernizes its network for 5G, improving synchronization distribution performance is critical to providing improved network performance and customer experience. Infinera's OTC2.0 is a standalone synchronization technology that can be deployed across virtually all DWDM networks from any vendor to ensure timing and synchronization of cell towers is seamless and meets the demanding performance criteria required by 5G applications even in challenging fiber environments. Viettel selected Infinera's OTC2.0 solution for its superior performance and leading resiliency capabilities.

Read the full press release here.

Infinera