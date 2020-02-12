Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
NGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumSD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Vietnam says good morning to 5G

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 12/2/2020
Comment (0)

State-owned Viettel, Vietnam's largest mobile network operator, has launched a 5G commercial trial in parts of Hanoi. During the trial period customers can enjoy unlimited 5G data free of charge.

It's the first operator in the country to launch 5G. Senior Vietnamese government ministers joined Le Dang Dung, CEO of Viettel Group, in a ceremony to mark the occasion.

Viettel, which claims to be a "pioneer in researching and manufacturing 5G equipment," said it was using both "imported and self-developed equipment" to roll out a non-standalone version of the next-gen tech.

No mention was made in the official announcement about the identity of the foreign supplier, nor the extent of homegrown infrastructure used in the 5G trial.

Viettel was nonetheless at pains to point out that its 5G network ticked all the right technological boxes, including 64T64R massive MIMO antennas, and that initial tests showed maximum speeds of up to 1.5 Gbit/s.

The operator even went to the bother of name-checking SK Telecom, Verizon and Vodafone as having 5G capabilities similar to its own.

After Hanoi, Viettel said it will continue to expand the 5G network for early commercial testing in Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh.

No indication was given as to when Viettel might finish the trial phase and start charging customers.

Growing self-reliance

Viettel has been talking about building at least part of its 5G network, using its own equipment and software, for some time.

This would not be such a leap into the unknown because Viettel – unusually for a telco – already sells billing software to other service providers and demonstrated an internally developed 4G core product at the 2019 edition of Mobile World Congress.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

In August 2019, it reportedly said its aim was to produce 80% of its core network infrastructure this year.

It's also a bigger organization than outsiders might assume. According to its own website, it made about $10.1 billion in revenues in 2018 and now serves more than 110 million customers worldwide, following expansion into several markets in Asia, Africa and the Americas.

Its workforce in 2018 included more than 70,000 employees, it says.

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 3, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 7, 2020 How to Manage OTT Video QoE, Deliver Flawless Streaming Experiences and Capitalize on the Video Opportunity
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 9, 2020 A better 5G: Automated operations powered by AI
December 9, 2020 Application Integration for OCP and CNFs
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
'5G City': Building a Sustainable City By Huawei
Digging Deeply Into DOCSIS 4.0 By Antronix
AI-Driven Assurance Is Critical for Ensuring 5G Service Quality By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
Huawei: Building Future-Oriented 4G Foundation to Maximize Network Value By Huawei
4G/5G FWA Industry Summit Reveals Continued Market Traction By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
What's next for CSPs? By Andrew Walker, Accenture
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE